Add an adorable & heavily discounted Pokemon Nanoblock to your collection

Looking to add to your Pokemon collection? Nanoblock has some amazing themed building sets and the Fire-type Mininano set has been discounted heavily on Amazon.

Whether you’re a fan of LEGO, MEGA, or something else entirely, there’s something to be said for the joy of building your own action figures and toys. It adds a certain charm to the process – and if you’ve not seen Nanoblock sets before, you’re missing out.

There are heaps of Pokemon Nanoblock sets out there, particularly in the Mininano series, and the Fire-type Set 1 has just been discounted on Amazon. It features fan-favorite ‘mons like Charmander, Tepig, and Cyndaquil, and it’s got a generous 30% discount right now.

If you’re unfamiliar with Nanoblock Mininano sets, they’re incredibly small building sets that create adorable, tiny action figures. This particular set makes models that are approximately 1.38″ tall, meaning that they can be quite intricate and fiddly.

Nanoblock/The Pokemon Company Mininano Fire-type Pokemon set.

As mentioned, this set includes Charmander, Tepig, and Cyndaquil. As you can see above, it also includes Fennekin, Chimchar, and – of course – Charizard. It’s a running meme that Charizard seems to be featured in every kind of Pokemon merch there is, and Nanoblock sets seem to be no different.

It’s important to note that, while this set is listed as an entry-level set, it is still recommended for ages 12 and up. If you’re looking for something to pick up for a younger fan in your life, you may be better off checking out a Pokemon MEGA building set instead.

