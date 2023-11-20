Save 20% on this Pokemon Nanoblock early Black Friday deal

This Pokemon Nanoblock set will make a wonderful gift for ages 8 and up, and thanks to this Black Friday deal you can buy it now with a 20% discount.

This plucky Nanoblock set features an assortment of fan-favorite monsters, including the dragon-type Pokemon Dragonite, Dratini, Goodra, Bagon, Drampa, and Garchomp. The set itself has a difficulty rating of 2 out of a possible 5, making it ideal for ages 8 and up.

Compared to LEGO, Nanoblocks have no set-specific pieces and use smaller blocks, which are great fun for those who prefer to build small but intricate models. These Pokemon will be a cute, decorative addition to any mantlepiece, and standing at only 1.57″ tall you’ll be able to fit in a surprising amount of them!

This Pokemon Nanoblock Set is a Black Friday deal at 20% off

Pokemon / Nanoblock

The small blocks comprising this set are sturdy and fit together very well, making them an excellent choice for those who want transportable models they can play with without fear of losing pieces. They also have the added advantage of allowing for intricate details that lend themselves perfectly to modeling the detailed forms of Pokemon.

Lastly, the smaller pieces allow you to make more complex models that fit into smaller spaces, making Nanoblock models the best choice for those of you facing storage issues that can make LEGO unfeasible.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The set is being sold at other retailers, such as Walmart, but with a price tag of $49.99, making this Amazon Black Friday deal a fantastic opportunity for Pokemon Nanoblock investors as well as for modeling aficionados looking for more affordable, space-saving options.

For more Black Friday Pokemon deals check out our Pokemon hub right here.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.