Get the Pokemon TCG Charizard ex Premium Collection for less 

Charizard fans, this one’s for you. The Pokemon TCG Charizard ex Premium Collection has received a hefty discount at Walmart and it’s worth checking out.

If you’re a Pokemon fan, you’ll know that Charizard can be found on almost every kind of merchandise there is – from plushes and skateboards to clothing and card sleeves. It’s one of the most popular ‘mons out there, which is understandable as it has an iconic design and is featured heavily in the anime.

Charizard features in some amazing Pokemon TCG products, too, like the Charizard ex Premium Collection which has just been heavily discounted at Walmart. If you’re a collector, you’ll want to take a look at this deal.

Pokemon TCG Charizard ex Premium Collection gets price cut

If you’ve never picked up a Pokemon ex Premium Collection, they’re ideal for stocking up on booster packs and finding cool cards featuring your favorite Pokemon. They’re useful for collectors looking to fill up their binders and can have some potential for competitive players who are deck building, too.

The Pokemon Company Charizard ex Premium Collection contents.

What’s included in the Charizard ex Premium Collection?

Inside the Charizard ex Premium Collection, there are several exciting products. You will find the following things when ripping it:

Foil promo cards featuring Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard ex

A magnetic card protector with a solid display base

6 booster packs

65 Charizard Tera card sleeves

Alongside these items, you will get a code card to unlock your cards in Pokemon TCG Live. If you’ve never played the digital TCG before, it’s worth looking at – even if you boot it up just to open some booster packs with your code cards for a splash of dopamine.

All in all, if you’re a Charizard fan then you’re sure to love this Premium Collection. The featured Charizard ex promo card holds some serious competitive potential and could be interesting to build a monotype deck around, too.

