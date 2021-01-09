Logo
OTV Rust server bans Twitch streamer Ser Winter after PvP abuses

Published: 9/Jan/2021 16:29

by Luke Edwards
Facepunch/OfflineTV

The admins of the popular OfflineTV Rust server have banned Twitch streamer Ser Winter after he controversially ambushed and killed Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam.

While Rust content on Twitch has since been taken over by already popular streamers like xQc and shroud, Ser Winter is a longtime dedicated Rust content creator, with 386 hours streamed on the game. He has over 64k followers, and was a feature of the new Rust OfflineTV server, which looked to combine the dedicated Rust streamers with more popular figures.

However, this collision of old and new hasn’t gone down smoothly so far. With the server being dedicated to roleplay, Ser Winter was criticized for ambushing and killing Trainwrecks, prompting outrage both from Train and other streamers including xQc and nmp on social media.

Much of the criticism focused on Ser Winter using his advanced experience of Rust to exploit other members of the server and prevent them from enjoying themselves. He initially defended himself from the accusations of ‘clout chasing’, but his position on the server has nonetheless been since revoked.

Ser Winter banned from Rust server

Ser Winter announced he had been “humbly banned” by the moderators of the OfflineTV server, and he accepted the decision.

He said: “Guys, the Rust OTV servers are great for our community right now, and I did have a lot of fun on there, but it’s the end of an era. I’ve been humbly banned, which is completely fair and fine.”

The reaction to his ban hasn’t been particularly sympathetic. “100% deserved,” while another said, “nothing of value was lost.”

Ser Winter then accused one ‘massive streamer’ of abusing the Twitter block function to stalk his replies. “This is horrendous,” he said. “These dudes need to chill. I’ve been pretty cool about everything, and they’re out here acting like I kicked their dog.”

The server’s admin, Abe, is clearly not happy with the situation, as he later tweeted a lone angry face.

Ser Winter isn’t the only streamer to have drawn controversy for their actions on the server. Zuckles was also accused of metagaming against xQc, which has led some fans to call for his ban, but no action has been taken yet.

One thing’s for sure: anyone who thought introducing a new server would end the Rust Twitch controversies will have been badly mistaken.

Sodapoppin accidentally makes $10k from merch and isn’t happy about it

Published: 9/Jan/2021 15:49

by Georgina Smith
Sodapoppin in a YouTube video
YouTube: Sodapoppin

Sodapoppin

Twitch streamer Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris explained that while he had attempted to make zero profit off his recent merch launch, a missing discount code meant that many bought the shirts at full price, and he ended up unintentionally making $10,000.

Sodapoppin is a variety streamer with almost 6 million Twitch followers. Lately he’s been streaming the latest Twitch phenomenon Rust, participating in the huge OfflineTV server alongside creators like xQc and shroud.

For most streamers, releasing merch is not only a great way to share something with their followers, but from a business perspective also allows them to make a decent amount of profit to put back into their content.

Sodapoppin screams at a game
Twitch: Sodapoppin / M23BobGames
Sodapoppin’s streams are always filled with clip worthy moments.

While it seems strange for someone to want to avoid making money off their products, that’s what Sodapoppin did when he released his new merch.

In a YouTube video about the topic, he explained, “the merch store, there is no profit in it. It’s simply just very cheap shirts. But they’re 100% cotton.” He also said, “it’s not like they’re cheap shirts, it’s just that my profit is taken out, I get nothing from it.”

Sodapoppin accidentally makes $10k

With that goal in mind, it then made a lot of sense when Soda shared his frustrations with gaining over $10,000 from the drop – completely unintentionally.

“You wanna hear rich people problems?” he began. “So Malena made a YouTube video talking about the shirts or whatever, the store. The whole purpose of the shirts is to be dirt cheap and make zero profit.”

He revealed the choice was selling the shirts for $9, or selling them at $12 and provide a discount which would make them cheaper overall. “But Malena made this video, and she didn’t know about the discount code. I made like ten grand on people not knowing about the discount code. And I’m pissed about it.”

An unintentional $10k isn’t usually something that people would get annoyed at, but it couldn’t have been further away from what Chase was trying to do with his new merch release.

Although the kind gesture ended up backfiring in an unexpected way, the story of the accidental profit-making was definitely an entertaining one for viewers.