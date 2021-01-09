Logo
Rust

Shroud wants more people invited to second OfflineTV Rust server after “sh*tshow”

Published: 9/Jan/2021 5:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
OfflineTV Rust Shroud
Facepunch / Shroud

Share

shroud

Shroud wants more people to join in the action on OfflineTV’s second Rust server, claiming it’s more suitable for those trying to role-play than the first server, which he described as a “sh*tshow.”

OfflineTV’s Rust server has been making headlines for weeks now due to all the drama and chaos. However, the addition of a second, more role-play-focused server has been a breath of fresh air for players who wanted a more meaningful experience beyond killing, dying, and griefing.

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek is one of those players, even though he’s perfectly capable of holding his own against in player-versus-player combat. He thinks stricter rules and regulations are better for everyone, and so far, they have been.

OfflineTV Rust Shroud
Facepunch
OfflineTV’s Rust server has breathed extra life into the popular and unique game.

However, he still has some qualms with the server, or rather, the number of invites that have been sent out. Shroud wants the server’s creator, Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung, to invite more people still stuck in the first one. He feels like they’re missing out on a better experience.

“I personally think Abe should invite way more people,” he said. “Because server one is such a sh*tshow, I think every single person who is actually trying to role-play and trying to have interactions… that are somewhat engaging, I think all of those people should be invited to server two today.”

“Because if they don’t, then there’s a chance they’ll miss out on so much, that they might not even want to play,” he added. “I really do think the people that don’t want to deal with the crazy killing 24/7 on server one, they should be invited here. Obviously, it’s not my say, but that’s just my opinion.”

It’s a sentiment that others share. For example, one fan pointed out that some creators have logged off prematurely after struggling to find anyone to create content with.

However, others mentioned that while the suggestion is warranted, it’s impossible to make everyone happy. They feel bad for Abe, who is caught in the middle, trying to give everyone the best possible experience.

Either way, the second server has had a bit of a rough start. But it’s still produced some entertaining content, and it will only get better. Still, it might be hard to compete with all the drama in the first one.

League of Legends

Rammus next in line for League of Legends rework in Season 11

Published: 9/Jan/2021 3:22

by Andrew Amos
Rammus in League of Legends
Riot Games

Share

League Season 11 Rammus

While Dr. Mundo is getting a big VGU, Riot are looking at revamping other champions in League Season 11 to bring them back to modernity. Next on their list: Rammus, with the jungler set to get a new set of wheels in 2021.

Among all the new champion releases, including Viego, Riot are brushing up on some of League of Legends’ most outdated designs in 2021.

The item rework has left a lot of old champions even further in the lurch. There’s a fair few Riot has their eyes on, but there’s one at the top of the list: Rammus. The Armadillo is expected to get a mini rework in the coming weeks, and there’s a precedent for the changes.

Rammus’ new Wild Rift design could come to League of Legends

There weren’t many details revealed of Rammus’ rework in the League Season 11 livestream ⁠— at least for the PC game. However, on mobile for Wild Rift, there was maybe a hint of what’s to come.

Segment begins at 2:34

With Rammus’ arrival to the mobile MOBA coming shortly, Riot have revamped him to make him more enjoyable to play with dual stick controls. This includes changing his passive to a “roll” giving him bonus movement speed out of combat, and a new ultimate named “Soaring Slam.”

Rammus’ Wild Rift ultimate gives the Armadillo some hang time, before slamming back into the ground and creating tremors. This more mobile engage opportunity could bring the tank back into the meta ⁠— at least on mobile.

More details about the Rammus rework are coming in a dev blog in mid-January, lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter affirmed players.

Dr Mundo, Tahm Kench reworks also slated for Season 11

The announcement of Rammus’ update comes after Yetter outlined Riot’s plans to “spin up more small champion reworks for later patches” after patch 11.2 goes live on January 21.

Riot has outlined their plans to give Tahm Kench a rework sometime in 2021. They’re testing swapping his ultimate with his Devour W, as well as a host of other changes to make the River King a bit easier to balance.

Tahm Kench could see his iconic kit shuffled around slightly in a Season 10 mini-rework.
Riot Games
Tahm Kench is also due for a Season 11 mini-rework.

Dr. Mundo’s full VGU is also on its way, expected by the middle of the year. There is also a VGU poll live featuring Skarner, Quinn, Nocturne, Shyvana, and Udyr, giving players another chance to choose the next major update.