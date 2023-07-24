How to watch OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational: Rules, teams, and streams
The OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational is about to begin, and it will feature both pro players and famous streamers. Here is how you can watch it.
The third edition of OfflineTV’s Valorant Invitational tournament will take place on July 24-25 and feature a wide array of players, from pros to streamers. The event will be hosted by Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang, who will not be competing as he is currently in Taiwan.
The competition will feature a specific set of rules, with the players split into five tiers according to their rank. As the name indicates, there is a solo queue aspect to the tournament as players will be competing against players from the same rank with the goal of amassing the maximum number of points during the round-robin stage.
The ten players (two per rank) with the most points will compete in the best-of-three grand final. The winning team will receive five custom-made Oni Katana, each costing up to $2,000, according to Toast.
Here is how you can follow the tournament:
OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational: Rules
- Teams feature one player per tier and will be shuffled after every round robin match.
- Players compete against other players from the same tier.
- During the round robin stage, Twitch chat will vote for the map that will be played in all 3 lobbies.
- Rounds 1 and 13 will be knives only.
- After the end of the round robin stage, two players per tier will advance to the Bo3 finals.
- Teams select the first two maps of the grand final. Twitch chat votes for the decider map.
OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational: Teams
- Pro: Cryocells, tarik, sym, Clear, Asuna, TenZ
- Immortal: QuarterJade, Masayoshi, Foolish Gamers, Nick (Falco), Tiffae, Shiphtur
- Ascendant: Sydeon, PeterPark, Starsmitten, Aimen, Tenzin, Bnans
- Platinum – Diamond: Valkyrae, Ludwig, Slime, Yoojin, FrtingGlitter, Meilizzz
- Silver- Gold: LilyPichu, Michael Reeves, Scarra, Lena Lemon, Brodin Plett, Ljerny
OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational: Stream
The OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational will be streamed live on OfflineTV’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.
Some of the pro players and streamers competing are also expected to stream the games from their personal channels.
Because there will be three lobbies running at the same time during the round-robin stage, OfflineTV will only be streaming one match per round. However, they have made it so every player will appear on the main stream at least once.
OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational: Schedule and main stream lobby
Day 1: July 24
Round 1 – 2 PM PST
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Asuna
|Cryocells
|QuarterJade
|Tiffae
|PeterPark
|Tenzin
|FtingGlitter
|Ludwig
|LilyPichu
|Scarra
Round 2 – 3 PM PST
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Sym
|Clear
|Shiphtur
|Masayoshi
|Aimen
|Tenzin
|Slime
|Yoojin
|LilyPichu
|Michael Reeves
Round 3 – 4 PM PST
|Team 1
|Team 2
|TenZ
|Asuna
|QuarterJade
|Foolish Gamers
|Starsmitten
|Bnans
|Ludwig
|Slime
|Lena Lemon
|Scarra
Round 4 – 5 PM PST
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Cryocells
|Tarik
|QuarterJade
|Masayoshi
|Sydeon
|Aimen
|Ludwig
|Valkyrae
|Ljerny
|LilyPichu
Day 2: July 25
Round 5 – 2 PM PST
|Team 1
|Team 2
|TenZ
|Tarik
|Nick (Falco)
|Foolish Gamers
|PeterPark
|Sydeon
|Valkyrae
|Meilizzz
|Brodin Plett
|Michael Reeves
Final – 3 PM PST
|Team 1
|Team 2
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD