Trainwrecks furious as ‘clout-chasing’ players join OTV Rust server

Published: 9/Jan/2021 11:39 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 15:38

by Luke Edwards
Facepunch/Trainwreck

TrainwrecksTV

Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam was left seething on the second OfflineTV Rust server after he was ambushed and killed by long-time Rust player Ser Winter.  

The first OfflineTV Rust server, released at the end of December 2021, was absolutely chocked with controversy over the abundance of PvP. Players like xQc received the most stick, prompting a switch to a second server with a focus on roleplay.

With this new server intended to have less of a PvP focus, players hoped it would spell the end of the intense drama. However, so far, this hasn’t worked.

Some players have continued to prioritize PvP, including Ser Winter. He drew controversy after he camped in a bush before running out and killing Trainwrecks. The streamer was furious, with Ser Winter’s actions also rubbing other streamers up the wrong way.

This Rust incident left Trainwrecks absolutely fuming. He falsely claimed Ser Winter ‘teabagged’ his corpse, called him a “fat-faced f*cking clown” and said he would “steal” Ser Winter’s girlfriend.

Train later accused people defending Ser Winter of being biased towards the ‘smaller streamer’, and slammed Ser Winter as a ‘clout-chaser’. “It’s big streamer small streamer politics,” he said. “People like when the little guy wins or is right, I promise if this was about xQc bush camping me and killing me everyone would try to get his twitch banned & sent to jail.

“No one is arguing whether this d***head should or shouldn’t kill me, but when you got pro players with 37,000 hours logged playing like rats for a little bit of xQc c**k clout, they’re just p**sies plain & simple,” he added.

But Ser Winter, who has just over 64k Twitch followers, defended his actions, claiming he has been mostly “chill” on the server, and reported receiving his first death threat. He said: “This is what comes of killing the wrong streamer in the right place on the pvp server.”

This incident drew a fair amount of criticism from other big content creators, with Nick ‘nmp’ Polom tweeting his disgust at the continued presence of PvP on the server.

“I’m keep it 100p,” he said. “Y’all gotta get these sweaty rust pvpers off this server they are going to kill it. They are trying too hard to make it out of the depths of Twitch that they are bush camping, killing people with sub 30 hours played etc.

“It’s a private server set up for RPPVP with content creators. If your brain doesn’t have the ability to see the difference between the two then I pray for you.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who was a big part of the PvP aspect of the first server, agreed with nmp’s comments. “REAL”, he said.

Whether this controversy will lead to a change in how PvP is approached on the new Rust server remains to be seen, but there’s a currently real divide between old-school Rust players and the new wave of casual streamers. OfflineTV will be hard-pressed to find a solution.

Best Rust streamers to watch on OfflineTV’s server

Published: 7/Jan/2021 15:22 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 15:23

by Alex Garton
Twitch: Iitztimmy/Valkyrae/shroud/Facepunch Studios

OfflineTV shroud Valkyrae

OfflineTV’s Rust server has taken over Twitch with a whole host of high profile streamers getting in on the action, but after the server breaks into two from January 7 – who should you watch? 

The latest trend, started by a group of creators in the Offline TV streaming group, has propelled the 2013 survival game to the top of Twitch over the last month. Nearly all of the platform’s biggest personalities joined the server including shroud, xQc, Pokimane, and Myth.

On January 1, it was announced that a new OTV Rust server was being worked on, with specific rules to suit every playstyle. Of course, this had Twitch viewers counting down the days until their favorite streamers can jump into the action.

The question is, which are the best channels to keep tabs on?

shroud

Twitch: shroud
Shroud has over 8 million followers on Twitch.

A man who certainly needs no introductions, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the most popular streamers on the platform. Known for his impeccable aim and incredible ability on FPS’s, if he ever encounters a gunfight on the new server, he’ll most likely come out on top.

The former CSGO pro has already expressed how excited he is for the new server and how he’s looking forward to the more controlled gameplay experience. This is referencing the new rules and boundaries that are being introduced with OfflineTV’s second server.

If you’re looking for a stream that provides a bit more of a laid back and relaxed experience, then shroud’s stream will be perfect for you.

BaboAbe

Founder and creator of both servers, Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung is a great choice if you’re not interested in watching PvP related content.

As he’s been involved in creating the majority of the new rules for OfflineTV’s second server, he’ll certainly be the most clued-up when the server goes live.

There’s no doubt Abe will be spending the majority of his time in the safe zone and offering some great roleplaying content. If that’s the kind of Rust streams you’re looking for, he’s someone you should consider checking out.

Valkyrae

YouTube
Valkyrae has over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Regularly playing games with personalities such as CORPSE, Sykunno, and Toast, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s Rust streams are extremely entertaining. Similar to BaboAbe, she’ll no doubt be spending the majority of her time in the safe zone of the new server. So you can expect mainly RP content rather than PvP.

She usually always plays with a big group of various other streamers so expect a bunch of hilarious moments if you decide to tune in.

xQc

If you’ve been watching the OfflineTV’s Rust server over the past two weeks, you probably know Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has developed a bit of a reputation for himself. Dubbed the villain of the first server, xQc made it very clear as soon as he joined that his only interest was killing other players.

It’s not always serious for xQc though, as he does – from time to time – show his roleplaying side. He recently represented a player in court and it made for a hilarious stream highlight.

This clip sums up exactly why xQc has such a dedicated and large fanbase that tune in for every stream.

iiTzTimmy

iTzTimmy on Twitter/YouTube
Twitter: @iTzTimmy
iTzTimmy has over 215,000 followers on Twitch.

A talented FPS player and an all-around great streamer to watch, Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An is definitely someone you should consider tuning into. He’s a big fan of Rust PvP and it’s fair to say he’s had some interesting encounters with xQc in-game.

Not only that, his luck using the gambling wheel at Bandit Camp is unmatched and produced some exciting moments on the previous server. If you’re on the lookout for a streamer that’ll be PvPing and is always ready to show off some great memes, you definitely need to check out Timmy’s stream.

That rounds off our list for some of the best streamers to check out when OfflineTV’s servers are back up. It’s difficult to choose who to watch with so many huge personalities playing, but hopefully, the list above has helped you decide which streamer is perfect for you.