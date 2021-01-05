 Dafran gets ultimate revenge on trashtalking Symfuhny in OfflineTV Rust server - Dexerto
Rust

Dafran gets ultimate revenge on trashtalking Symfuhny in OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 5/Jan/2021 17:59

by Alex Garton
Twitch: dafran/Facepunch Studios

Daniel ‘dafran’ Francesca decided to take revenge on fellow Twitch streamer Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier after he caught him trash talking. All seemed well until he realized he’d accidentally shot the wrong person.

The OfflineTV Rust server has been an overwhelming success with Twitch viewers, providing some of the best content on the platform. Some of the biggest names on Twitch have been playing the game including Shroud, xQc, Pokimane, and Corpse.

It was announced by Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung that the server would be shut down on January 5 in preparation for the new server arriving on January 7.

Of course, with the server set to be reset, January 4 was an action-packed and drama-filled day on the OfflineTV Rust server. One incredible encounter involved dafran accidentally killing Jack ‘CouRageJD’ Dunlop in an assassination attempt gone wrong.

Facepunch Studios
Rust was first available to play all the way back in 2013.

Dafran takes revenge on Rust with a sniper

After logging back into Rust, Twitch streamer Symfuhny soon realized that someone had built a giant ice wall around his base. This meant that he unable to leave and he immediately called out dafran as the culprit: “How the f**k are we gonna get out, dude these walls are huge… Who’s this f***king dafran guy.”

Later on in the stream, Symfuhny was voicing his frustration with dafran to a group of server members that included fellow Twitch personality CouRageJD. During the conversation, one of the players asked Symfuhny who built the wall, to which he replied: “dafran… washed up Overwatch player.”

It was this reply that would ultimately result in the accidental killing of CouRageJD and Symfuhny’s eventual demise. Little did they know, dafran had been listening in to the whole conversation and was laying in wait with a sniper.

It was only after he’d taken the shot that the streamer realized he’d accidentally killed CouRageJD, leaving Symfuhny to make a run for it. Dafran’s desperation to reload his sniper as Symfuhny makes a run for woods is absolutely hilarious.

Unable to get the shot off in time, it looks as if Symfuhny has escaped with his life. However, one of dafran’s teammates chased him down and secured the revenge for him.

Although the sequence of events didn’t exactly go to plan, in the end, dafran did get his revenge. On top of this, it made for a hilarious series of events that shows why Rust is so great to watch.

The OfflineTV server may have caused a lot of unnecessary drama, but it’s also provided viewers with some great content. Fingers crossed the new one arriving on January 7 is just as entertaining.

Rust

How to play Rust – Where to buy, gameplay, streamers to watch

Published: 5/Jan/2021 17:00 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 17:03

by James Busby
Rust Steam pic
Facepunch Studios

The survival video game Rust has seen a huge boom in popularity as top streamers like Pokimane, Myth, shroud, and more have begun to stream and upload content on the brutally hard survival game. Here’s everything you need to know about Rust and how you can join in the fun.

Rust is the latest game to gain huge popularity on Twitch and YouTube, but what is it and why has it become so popular?

To help you get the lowdown on Facepunch’s popular survival game, we’ve covered everything from what the game is, how you can play it, where you can purchase a copy, and also give an explanation on why Rust has become so big amongst the top streamers.

What is Rust?

Rust
Facepunch Studios
Rust merges crafting and survival with adrenaline-fueled gunfights.

Rust is a multiplayer-only survival game that pits players against one another in a massive procedurally generated open world that is filled with all kinds of dangers. Players not only need to navigate the harsh terrain around them, but they’ll also need to manage everything from their character’s hunger, hydration, and overall warmth levels. 

In order to survive the elements and fend off the various threats that inhabit each map, players need to gather resources to craft unique items. Everything from the clothes you wear to the weapons you wield can be forged, so be prepared to cut down trees, mine rocky outcrops, and hunt the local fauna. 

Of course, this is a lot easier said than done as other players on the server will also be trying to do all of the above as well. While you can join and form alliances through the game’s clan system, there will be times where you’ll need to raid enemy-controlled outposts or fight it out in deadly 1v1 scenarios. 

Staying alive in Rust can be extremely difficult, especially if you plan on playing solo. Rust is a game of survival and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to come out on top.

Why has Rust become so popular?

Despite receiving an early access release in December 2013, Rust finally saw a full release in February 2018. Since then, the game has garnered a bit of attention from various streamers and internet personalities. However, the game’s popularity skyrocketed this year, when hit streamers from OfflineTV started to host their own Rust server. 

Since then, streamers like xQc, Valkyrae, Shroud, Myth, and ItzTimmy have been streaming their raids and playthroughs for the world to see. Just like last year’s Among Us and Fall Guys streams, it seems Rust is currently the next big game on the menu. You can catch most of the action of Twitch, where big and small streamers will be duking it out in Rust’s wilderness. 

Best Rust streamers

If you’re looking to watch some of the best Rust Streamers, then make sure you check out our handy list below:

What can I play Rust on?

Rust
Facepunch Studios
Rust is filled with plenty of deadly player encounters.

Rust is currently only available on PC. While an official console release date has yet be to announced by Facepunch Studios, UK-based publisher Double Eleven stated that the console versions will be announced later this year. The delay is obviously frustrating for many console players, so you’ll need to wait a little longer if you wish to play Rust on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. 

Where can I buy Rust?

Rust can be purchased on Steam for  $39.99, but previous sales have brought it down to $26.79. Of course, you may find better prices elsewhere on other key sell websites. There are currently no preorders open for console players, but it will likely sit around the same price above upon its release.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Rust. Make sure you follow us right here to find out all the latest Rust updates and streamer content. 