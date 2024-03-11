Helldivers 2 players ecstatic to exterminate annoying enemies for Personal Order

The Helldivers 2 community is ecstatic with this week’s Personal Order that asks them to take out one of the game’s most annoying enemies.

Helldivers 2 has a lot of different enemies that players will use their entire arsenal to wipe out in their effort to spread democracy.

One of these enemies, the Hunter, is a common enemy that has proven to become a real thorn in the side of players across the board.

Now, the game is asking players to take these enemies out as part of a new Personal Order, and the community could not be happier, even demanding the chance to kill more than the required amount.

Helldivers 2 fans eager to kill Hunters and want more

Personal Orders are given out to players every day, offering a specific task that gives out a reward of some kind once complete.

The latest Personal Order was revealed to require players to kill 25 Hunters, and the Helldivers 2 community is beside themselves in excitement to go after these annoying enemies.

The excitement can be seen on a subreddit post showing the new order with the apt title of “With greatest pleasure…”

One user expresses how glad they are to go after these pesky bugs by saying: “… you ain’t gotta bribe me, I’m trying to put them on the endangered species list as it is.”

Some fans, however, are viewing this Personal Order as needing even more required Hunter kills, as 25 kills could easily be done in a short amount of time.

“Seems like such a low number though… Like I can kill 25 in a single bug breach. I’m not complaining though, I’ll take the free medals.”

However, there are plenty of Helldivers 2 players who feel like they don’t need much of an excuse to go after Hunters, so this Personal Order is just an extra benefit.

“I would do it for free!” says one user who appears to have a real vendetta against these irritants.

The Helldivers 2 community continues to show their violent side whenever they get a chance.