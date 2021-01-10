Rust dev mocks streamers who’ve been banned from OTV server

Rust developer Garry Newman has called out streamers for their response to getting banned on the OTV server, pointing out the strict rules are in place to, “help streamers make watchable content.”

OfflineTV’s Rust server has undoubtedly been a crazy way to kick off the gaming calendar, with some of the biggest names in streaming gathering to battle it out in the 2013 survival multiplayer game.

While plenty of hilarious and entertaining scenes have come out of the huge collab, it hasn’t been without its drama, leading to server creator BaboAbe having to divide it into two servers to balance the focus between PVP and roleplay.

However, some players have had to be banned from the server after breaking the rules and impacting the flow of gameplay. Dedicated Rust streamer Ser Winter ended up getting banned after many accused him of using advanced knowledge of the game to exploit less experienced members of the server.

Zuckles was another to get banned for using the chat to his advantage to find out the movements of other players.

Streamers’ responses to getting banned have varied, but many fans have called out the server’s creators for banning people for ‘playing the game how it’s meant to be played,’ despite the server focusing on more accessible gameplay for players who are newer to the game.

Rust dev responds to server ban drama

This has prompted Facepunch Studios developer Garry Newman to call out this mindset on Twitter.

“Just been banned from the OTV server for making racist signs and calling everyone a c**t in a 10 year old boy’s voice,” he wrote. “Thanks for the fun time guys but you have no idea how to play Rust.”

He continued in another tweet by saying, “I guess I’ll just have to accept that joining a server with a ton of rules with the aim to help streamers make watchable content and playing as if I was on a public server was the wrong thing to do, instead of trying to stir up a ton more drama to squeeze views out of it.”

In response, one Twitter user countered his point by saying, “watching these streamers ‘play’ Rust physically hurts.” To this Garry responded, “that might be Rust, but that’s not what they’re trying to do. They set up custom servers to create fun and watchable content, not to get anonymously killed every 30 seconds.”

It’s clear that Garry is on board with BaboAbe and Offline TV’s original intention for the server, though this collision of experienced versus casual players has certainly seemed to polarize some fans.