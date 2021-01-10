Logo
Rust dev mocks streamers who’ve been banned from OTV server

Published: 10/Jan/2021 16:03

by Georgina Smith
Rust developer Garry Newman has called out streamers for their response to getting banned on the OTV server, pointing out the strict rules are in place to, “help streamers make watchable content.”

OfflineTV’s Rust server has undoubtedly been a crazy way to kick off the gaming calendar, with some of the biggest names in streaming gathering to battle it out in the 2013 survival multiplayer game.

While plenty of hilarious and entertaining scenes have come out of the huge collab, it hasn’t been without its drama, leading to server creator BaboAbe having to divide it into two servers to balance the focus between PVP and roleplay.

However, some players have had to be banned from the server after breaking the rules and impacting the flow of gameplay. Dedicated Rust streamer Ser Winter ended up getting banned after many accused him of using advanced knowledge of the game to exploit less experienced members of the server.

Zuckles was another to get banned for using the chat to his advantage to find out the movements of other players.

Streamers’ responses to getting banned have varied, but many fans have called out the server’s creators for banning people for ‘playing the game how it’s meant to be played,’ despite the server focusing on more accessible gameplay for players who are newer to the game.

Rust dev responds to server ban drama

This has prompted Facepunch Studios developer Garry Newman to call out this mindset on Twitter.

“Just been banned from the OTV server for making racist signs and calling everyone a c**t in a 10 year old boy’s voice,” he wrote. “Thanks for the fun time guys but you have no idea how to play Rust.”

He continued in another tweet by saying, “I guess I’ll just have to accept that joining a server with a ton of rules with the aim to help streamers make watchable content and playing as if I was on a public server was the wrong thing to do, instead of trying to stir up a ton more drama to squeeze views out of it.”

In response, one Twitter user countered his point by saying, “watching these streamers ‘play’ Rust physically hurts.” To this Garry responded, “that might be Rust, but that’s not what they’re trying to do. They set up custom servers to create fun and watchable content, not to get anonymously killed every 30 seconds.”

It’s clear that Garry is on board with BaboAbe and Offline TV’s original intention for the server, though this collision of experienced versus casual players has certainly seemed to polarize some fans.

Trainwrecks furious as ‘clout-chasing’ players join OTV Rust server

Published: 9/Jan/2021 11:39 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 15:38

by Luke Edwards
TrainwrecksTV

Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam was left seething on the second OfflineTV Rust server after he was ambushed and killed by long-time Rust player Ser Winter.  

The first OfflineTV Rust server, released at the end of December 2021, was absolutely chocked with controversy over the abundance of PvP. Players like xQc received the most stick, prompting a switch to a second server with a focus on roleplay.

With this new server intended to have less of a PvP focus, players hoped it would spell the end of the intense drama. However, so far, this hasn’t worked.

Some players have continued to prioritize PvP, including Ser Winter. He drew controversy after he camped in a bush before running out and killing Trainwrecks. The streamer was furious, with Ser Winter’s actions also rubbing other streamers up the wrong way.

This Rust incident left Trainwrecks absolutely fuming. He falsely claimed Ser Winter ‘teabagged’ his corpse, called him a “fat-faced f*cking clown” and said he would “steal” Ser Winter’s girlfriend.

Train later accused people defending Ser Winter of being biased towards the ‘smaller streamer’, and slammed Ser Winter as a ‘clout-chaser’. “It’s big streamer small streamer politics,” he said. “People like when the little guy wins or is right, I promise if this was about xQc bush camping me and killing me everyone would try to get his twitch banned & sent to jail.

“No one is arguing whether this d***head should or shouldn’t kill me, but when you got pro players with 37,000 hours logged playing like rats for a little bit of xQc c**k clout, they’re just p**sies plain & simple,” he added.

But Ser Winter, who has just over 64k Twitch followers, defended his actions, claiming he has been mostly “chill” on the server, and reported receiving his first death threat. He said: “This is what comes of killing the wrong streamer in the right place on the pvp server.”

This incident drew a fair amount of criticism from other big content creators, with Nick ‘nmp’ Polom tweeting his disgust at the continued presence of PvP on the server.

“I’m keep it 100p,” he said. “Y’all gotta get these sweaty rust pvpers off this server they are going to kill it. They are trying too hard to make it out of the depths of Twitch that they are bush camping, killing people with sub 30 hours played etc.

“It’s a private server set up for RPPVP with content creators. If your brain doesn’t have the ability to see the difference between the two then I pray for you.”

Read More: Summit1g explains why he’s not playing in the Rust server

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who was a big part of the PvP aspect of the first server, agreed with nmp’s comments. “REAL”, he said.

Whether this controversy will lead to a change in how PvP is approached on the new Rust server remains to be seen, but there’s a currently real divide between old-school Rust players and the new wave of casual streamers. OfflineTV will be hard-pressed to find a solution.