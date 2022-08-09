How to watch Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2 featuring Disguised Toast, xQc, & more

Twitch Rivals is hosting yet another Rust Team Battle with forty players from across the streaming community set to take part and a plethora of Rust Twitch Drops up for grabs. So, without further ado, here’s how to watch Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2.

The first Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle was one of the most highly-anticipated events back in April 2022 with Spanish and English-speaking streamers going head-to-head in a battle for victory.

However, it all ended in disaster. The event was plagued with controversy with the Spanish team claiming they were being treated ‘unfairly’ while over on the American side, xQc argued his opponents were spending too much time ‘crying’ over the issue.

Despite the drama, team leader Disguised Toast revealed that he was setting up a return to Rust for a new Twitch Rivals event with a $100k prize for the winner. Here’s everything you need to know to watch it.

Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2: Stream

Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2 will be kicking off on August 9 at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT/6 pm BST and is set to last until August 13.

Viewers can catch the event via Twitch Rivals’ official channel but you can also check out the livestream below.

However, participating streamers will also be broadcasting the competition via their Twitch accounts. Those who choose to watch the competition this way will also be in with the chance of earning some exciting gifts as streamer-specific Rust Twitch Drops will also be available.

Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2: Streamer drops

Various Twitch streamers including hJune, Mendo, Welyn, Bchillz, Willjum, and Panpots will be making an appearance during the Twitch Rivals event. However, viewers could also win some prizes if they’re watching a specific streamer. The full list of streamer-specific Twitch drops is:

xQc: Sheet Metal Double Door

Disguised Toast: Large Wood Box/ Metal Face Mask

Mendo: Metal Face Mask

hJune: Sheet Metal Door

Dhalucard: Hoodie

Willjum: Bandana

TheGrefg: Assault Rifle

Panpots: Garage Door

Twitchrivals: Rug/ Lr-300

However, fans hoping to have multiple channels at the one time to catch the drops are in with some bad luck. According to the event’s official website, viewers will only be eligible to receive a drop for “one active channel at a time.”

Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2: General drops

While viewers might not be able to get multiple streamer-specific Rust Twitch Drops to use in their gameplay, there will be a number of general goodies which will be available across all streams. The list of General Drops is as follows:

Twitch Trophy

Pants

Garage Door

T-Shirt

Furnace

Jackhammer

The last Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle may have had a controversial conclusion. Yet, with the number of pro-Rust players in the line-up and the amount of special items on offer, part 2 will hopefully prove for a more enjoyable experience for all.