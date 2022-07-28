Rust July 28 patch notes: Console Server Wipe Time

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Rust’s latest patch notes won’t bring too much in terms of new content but will deliver the console server wipe and set up for the long-awaited Cargo Ship Monument.

Rust: Console Edition has been massively popular on both PlayStation and Xbox devices since it was released back in May 2021.

Since then, the game has received a steady release of updates, including adding fishing. Now, in the latest update, there’s more on the way for dedicated Rust players.

Facepunch Studios Rust originally launched in 2013 on PC.

Facepunch announced that the monthly server wipe is coming on July 28, 2022, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST in the latest Rust patch notes.

Being that each console server wipe comes on the last Thursday of the month, this timing falls in line with their server wiping schedule.

Beyond that, there is no additional content coming to Rust via the July 28 update. A blog post from the developers gave an update on why the Cargo Ship’s release has taken longer than expected.

“The Cargo Ship includes some of the most challenging content the team has worked on so far, due to its complexity. It’s not only that this ship is big in scale, but the fact that it’s constantly moving makes it so we have to spend a lot more time working on optimizations.”

As for a potential release date they said, “We’re not ready to confirm the date for Cargo Ship to set sail on the main branch, but our plan is to release it as soon as we think that the optimization is in a good place.”

The Cargo Ship will serve as a live event within the game, spawning every two hours and giving players a chance for massive loot before it travels across the map. When the Ship does hit live servers, it’ll surely be worth the wait.