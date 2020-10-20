Rocket League patch v1.85 notes: blueprint drops, tournament changes, more - Dexerto

Rocket League’s latest patch, update v1.85, is here and it introduces some new blueprints, makes minor changes to tournaments, and rounds it all out with some nice general bug fixes.

Rocket League patch v1.85 is finally here, and although it’s not the biggest patch by any stretch of the imagination, it has a nice list of welcome changes.

Psyonix has been hard at work trying to refine their beloved game, especially since it went free-to-play and exploded in popularity once again. The user interface received a nice overhaul, which didn’t sit too well with some fans. However, the developers doubled down on their decision and haven’t looked back.

This patch is nothing revolutionary, but it does include some nice changes under the hood. Let’s take a dive into what’s new and what’s been changed.

Season 1 Series Blueprints

Rocket League Season 1’s first new Series is underway, and to commemorate the occasion, a new range of blueprints will be made available as chance-based drops after online matches.

For those who don’t know, blueprints are essentially cosmetic items, except you’ll need to invest some credits and build the actual item from the blueprint. The best part is they’re tradeable to other players on the same platform.

Tournament Changes

From this patch onwards, the behavior of the Leave Tournament button has been changed. If a teammate votes to leave during a match, the Leave Tournament button will turn red. Once the match finishes, the Leave Tournament button won’t be useable until the post-match screen.

In other words, players can no longer leave a tournament during the podium, progression, and drop screen. Psyonix believes this will stop players from leaving a tournament too early, which often resulted in a temporary tournament ban.

Last but not least, the devs also removed the time limit on Tournament Finals Series.

General Changes and Bug Fixes

The only general change made in this patch is a slight alteration of the coloring on Free and Premium Challenges. However, it does include some nice bug-fixes, which are always necessary to keep the game neat and tidy.

The patch fixes the ‘bloom intensity bug’ that was exclusive to Xbox One. It made certain wheels appear brighter than they should, which was annoying and distracting.

It corrects stat tracking for double demolitions, which was a problem many players reported on social media. Thankfully, now we’ll all be rightfully rewarded for that heard-earned extra demolition.

The trade status for several non-common items has been fixed.

Psyonix has sorted out the ‘bot boost bug.’ Bots aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed, but you’d at least expect them to use their boost. However, sometimes when they joined in the middle of a match, they wouldn’t use their boost at all. It’s nice to know that’s finally been fixed.

A handful of bugs affecting the Challenges Menu that made claiming them has been fixed.

It only happened sometimes, but the scoreboard will no longer be covered by shading during replays.

Thankfully, the game will no longer sometimes show another player’s accolades on the post-match screen instead of yours.

Patch v1.85 might not be revolutionary, but it does iron out a few kinks and creases and helps make things smoother.

It’s the kind of dedication and attention to detail you want to see from a developer, so at the very least, it’s a reminder that Rocket League players are well-looked after.

If you’re interested in seeing a full and comprehensive list of the patch notes, you can find them below.

Rocket League Patch Notes v1.85

New Content

Blueprints

Season 1 Series Blueprints are now available as drops after online matches

Changes and Updates

Tournaments

Changed behavior of the Leave Tournament button Once a teammate votes to leave during a match, the ‘Leave Tournament’ button will turn red At the end of a match, the Leave Tournament button will not be usable until you reach the post-match screen. Disabling the button during the podium, progression, and drop screens will ensure you do not leave the tournament early enough to receive a temporary Tournament Ban

Removed time limit on Tournament Finals Series

General

Adjusted coloring on Free and Premium Challenges

Bug Fixes

General