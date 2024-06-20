All Fortnite Rocket Racing Festival of Football challenges and rewards

Fortnite players can also purchase cars and decals for Rocket Racing in Item Shop.

The Festival of Football has kicked off in Fortnite’s Rocket Racing, offering a variety of rewards for players who complete quests. Here’s a list of all the rewards and the steps to unlock them.

This event is not only limited to Fortnite’s Rocket Racing, as it was originally started as a way to celebrate Rocket League’s ninth birthday as well. However, these rewards can be earned in both games and used on the Octane vehicle. The decals awarded during the Festival of Football won’t be available to use on other car types.

Four bundles are to be unlocked through Rocket Racing quests that feature the Northern, Southern, and Eastern Europe bundles, with an additional Caribbean bundle released on June 26.

Here are all of the bundles and their respective quests.

Dexerto All Festival of Football quests

To unlock the Northern Europe bundle, players must finish in the Top 6 in Ranked Racing 15 times. When the challenge is completed, the player will be granted two decals for the Octane.

For the Eastern Europe bundle, players have to finish a race after using a minimum of six turbos 15 times. Unlike the Northern Europe bundle, this quest does not need to be completed in Ranked and only rewards one decal.

The final bundle that can be unlocked before June 26 is the Southern Europe bundle, requiring players to finish 30 runs in Speed Run after hitting at least three Boost Pads. Finishing the quest will reward an additional two decals.

Caribbean challenges and rewards for Rocket Racing haven’t been released yet, but they will become available on June 26.

⁠Challenge Rewards:

Northern Europe Bundle Wales (Adidas) Decal Scotland (Adidas) Decal

Eastern Europe Bundle Hungary (Adidas) Decal

Southern Europe Bundle Italy (Adidas) Decal Spain (Adidas) Decal



According to the official announcement from Rocket League, more challenges and decals could be introduced in the future. Players can look forward to unlocking American bundles in week 2 for Rocket League, with a direct link to Fortnite’s Rocket Racing.