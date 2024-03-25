How to earn Caked Up weapon blueprint in Warzone Season 3 

Rebirth Island rejoins Warzone when Season 3 arrives in April. Here’s how you can earn the special Caked Up Weapon blueprint for use on launch day.

During CODNext, Activision teased that fan-favorite maps Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island would rejoin Warzone in early 2024. Fortune’s Keep arrived when Season 2 launched with a Ranked Mode attached, leaving many wondering when Rebirth would return.

After teases and data mines galore, Activision finally revealed Rebirth Island will return when Season 3 arrives in April. As part of the hype, players can earn a free weapon blueprint to commemorate the return.

Here’s what you need to know on how to earn the Caked Up weapon blueprint for use come Season 3’s arrival.

To earn the reward, players simply need to head over to complete the following steps:

Head over to Call of Duty’s Rebirth Island post on Twitter/X

Reply to the post with your Activision ID and the celebratory “REBIRTHDAY” hashtag

Rebirth Island hits Warzone on April 3, presumably when the new season starts. Once the update goes live, players should find the Caked Up weapon blueprint in their armory, and it should be available across all of CoD’s core game modes.