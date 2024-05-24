GamingRoblox

How to unlock Bling Track in Roblox The Classic event

Paarth Wadke
All Bling Track Reward in Roblox The Classic event

With Roblox’s The Classic event underway, knowing how to unlock the Bling Track will help you get more rewards. How so? In this nostalgic event, there are 15 participating games and many mini-games across the Classic hub.

Completing quests and mini-games will reward you with tokens and Tix. You can redeem these items for rewards in the hub. However, you will be eligible to redeem additional exclusive rewards if you unlock the Bling Track.

How to unlock Bling Track rewards in Roblox The ClassicRoblox / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Unlock Bling Track to bag awesome rewards.

How to unlock The Classic Bling Track in Roblox

The Bling Track is available in the Classic hub. Here are some easy steps to unlock this premium game pass:

  • Go to the official The Classic page and tap on the green button to launch it.
  • Tap on the Bling Track button on the right side of the screen.
  • Here, you can choose between the Treasure Finder bundle, the Timeless Valkyrie bundle, or simply the Bling Track.
  • The Bling Track rewards are included in the Treasure Finder bundle and the Timeless Valkyrie bundle. However, each of these bundles cost 19,000 Robux.
  • Alternatively, you can purchase just the Bling Track for 600 Robux.

Once accomplished, tap the Event Tracker button on the left side of the screen to view the rewards you’ve unlocked.

Here are all the rewards you receive on the free pass, their Bling Track versions, and the number of tokens you need to unlock them:

Free TrackBling TrackRequired Tokens
Ancient Diety ShawlRadiant Diety Shawl5 Tokens
Empyrean Reign of AwesomenessEmpyrean Reign 2: The Golden Age6 Tokens
Agonizingly Happy BucketAgonizingly Happy Bucket of Gold10 Tokens
Kleos ErebusKleos Phoebus15 Tokens

That’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the Bling Track in Roblox The Classic event. Check out the best music codes and Decal IDs for more exciting Roblox content. If you plan to enjoy the game with friends, check out how to enable voice chat.

