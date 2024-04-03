The Presentation Experience codes (April 2024) – Free Points & Gems

Score free points, gems, boosts, and more with our list of all the latest Roblox The Presentation Experience codes. Here are all the active and expired codes for April 2024.

Did you ever enjoy giving presentations in school? If not then The Presentation Experience on Roblox is going to change that. In this unique game, you get to give presentations or interrupt the presentations in hilarious ways.

From beatboxing to shooting a firework, you get to do it all. However, you need a bunch of points to execute these actions. Luckily, our list of codes will give you all the points required to perform popular memes and other fun actions right away.

Roblox / Minimal Games Is this a classroom or a zoo?

All The Presentation Experience codes (April 2024)

Here are all the latest The Presentation Experience codes:

dodgingcode – Free 50 Gems

– Free 50 Gems 400KLIKES – Free 10 Gems, Points Boost

– Free 10 Gems, Points Boost scaryhalloween2023 – Free 60 Points, 15 Gems

– Free 60 Points, 15 Gems spookpoints – Free 100 Points

– Free 100 Points OMG350KLIKES – Free 100 Points, 12 Gems

– Free 100 Points, 12 Gems UGC – Free 30 Gems

– Free 30 Gems CODE – Free 15 Points

– Free 15 Points RAT – Free 25 Points

– Free 25 Points BOOKWORM – Free 80 Points

– Free 80 Points 10POINTS – Free 10 Points

– Free 10 Points TEACHERMADCUZBAD – Free 150 Points

– Free 150 Points AZUREOPTIX – Free 25 Points

– Free 25 Points TOILET – Free 50 Points

– Free 50 Points POOP – Free 100 Points

– Free 100 Points EMOTIONALDAMAGE – Free 80 Points

– Free 80 Points COFFEE – Free 60 Points

– Free 60 Points MAXWELLGOOD – Free 20 Gems

– Free 20 Gems FARTYREWARD – Free 100 Points

– Free 100 Points MANFACEPOOPER – Free 5x Points Boost for 10 Minutes

– Free 5x Points Boost for 10 Minutes HALLWAY – Free 10 Gems

– Free 10 Gems UWU – Free 20 Gems

– Free 20 Gems THEREARENOOTHERTEACHERSINTHESCHOOLBECAUSENOBODYWANTSTOSEETHEBADTEACHER – Free 10 Gems

– Free 10 Gems FUNNYBACKROOMS – Free 5 Gems

– Free 5 Gems MINIMALGAMESPRO – Free 25 Points

– Free 25 Points HELICOPTER – Free 50 Points

– Free 50 Points MEGABOOST – Free 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute

– Free 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute 5GEMS – Free 5 Gems

How to redeem The Presentation Experience codes?

Redeeming codes in The Presentation Experience is quite easy, here are some simple steps:

Go to the official The Presentation Experience page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the three dots button on the top-left corner of the screen.

Click on the Twitter icon and paste the code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

Can’t use codes? Note that they are case-sensitive so enter them exactly as they are mentioned. Moreover, the codes expire after a certain period so use them as soon as possible.

Roblox / Minimal Games Tap on the three dots next to the gift box icon.

List of expired codes

ITSABOUTDRIVEITSABOUTPOWER – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards nootnoot – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 200MVISITS! – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards summerboost – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards beatbox – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards bababooeypoints – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards unexpected – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards CHRISTMASGIFT – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards sus – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards MILLIONMEMBERS! – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 100MVISITS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 175klikes – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 700kmembers – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 150KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards pencil – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 600kmembers – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 180klikes – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Easter – Free Rewards

What are The Presentation Experience codes?

Codes in The Presentation Experience offer free in-game resources like points, gems, and more. The developers release new codes to help players unlock the funniest class interruptions. You will find all the new codes right here since we regularly update the page.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about The Presentation Experience codes for April 2024.

