The Presentation Experience codes (April 2024) – Free Points & Gems

The Presentation Experience codes (April 2024) – Free Points & GemsRoblox / Minimal Games
Score free points, gems, boosts, and more with our list of all the latest Roblox The Presentation Experience codes. Here are all the active and expired codes for April 2024.
Did you ever enjoy giving presentations in school? If not then The Presentation Experience on Roblox is going to change that. In this unique game, you get to give presentations or interrupt the presentations in hilarious ways.
From beatboxing to shooting a firework, you get to do it all. However, you need a bunch of points to execute these actions. Luckily, our list of codes will give you all the points required to perform popular memes and other fun actions right away.
All The Presentation Experience codes (April 2024)
Here are all the latest The Presentation Experience codes:
- dodgingcode – Free 50 Gems
- 400KLIKES – Free 10 Gems, Points Boost
- scaryhalloween2023 – Free 60 Points, 15 Gems
- spookpoints – Free 100 Points
- OMG350KLIKES – Free 100 Points, 12 Gems
- UGC – Free 30 Gems
- CODE – Free 15 Points
- RAT – Free 25 Points
- BOOKWORM – Free 80 Points
- 10POINTS – Free 10 Points
- TEACHERMADCUZBAD – Free 150 Points
- AZUREOPTIX – Free 25 Points
- TOILET – Free 50 Points
- POOP – Free 100 Points
- EMOTIONALDAMAGE – Free 80 Points
- COFFEE – Free 60 Points
- MAXWELLGOOD – Free 20 Gems
- FARTYREWARD – Free 100 Points
- MANFACEPOOPER – Free 5x Points Boost for 10 Minutes
- HALLWAY – Free 10 Gems
- UWU – Free 20 Gems
- THEREARENOOTHERTEACHERSINTHESCHOOLBECAUSENOBODYWANTSTOSEETHEBADTEACHER – Free 10 Gems
- FUNNYBACKROOMS – Free 5 Gems
- MINIMALGAMESPRO – Free 25 Points
- HELICOPTER – Free 50 Points
- MEGABOOST – Free 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute
- 5GEMS – Free 5 Gems
How to redeem The Presentation Experience codes?
Redeeming codes in The Presentation Experience is quite easy, here are some simple steps:
- Go to the official The Presentation Experience page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Tap on the three dots button on the top-left corner of the screen.
- Click on the Twitter icon and paste the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
Can’t use codes? Note that they are case-sensitive so enter them exactly as they are mentioned. Moreover, the codes expire after a certain period so use them as soon as possible.
List of expired codes
- ITSABOUTDRIVEITSABOUTPOWER – Free Rewards
- nootnoot – Free Rewards
- 200MVISITS! – Free Rewards
- summerboost – Free Rewards
- beatbox – Free Rewards
- bababooeypoints – Free Rewards
- unexpected – Free Rewards
- CHRISTMASGIFT – Free Rewards
- sus – Free Rewards
- MILLIONMEMBERS! – Free Rewards
- 100MVISITS – Free Rewards
- 175klikes – Free Rewards
- 700kmembers – Free Rewards
- 150KLIKES – Free Rewards
- pencil – Free Rewards
- 600kmembers – Free Rewards
- 180klikes – Free Rewards
- Easter – Free Rewards
What are The Presentation Experience codes?
Codes in The Presentation Experience offer free in-game resources like points, gems, and more. The developers release new codes to help players unlock the funniest class interruptions. You will find all the new codes right here since we regularly update the page.
So there you have it – everything you need to know about The Presentation Experience codes for April 2024.
