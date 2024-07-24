Roblox Fire Force Online codes July 2024

In Fire Force Online, reroll tokens for clans and abilities are up for grabs with redeemable codes to help you boost your character’s strength and unlock new skills.

Based on the popular anime Fire Force, this Roblox experience lets you explore an interesting storyline and wield amazing pyrokinetic powers. But they don’t come easy. You have to complete countless missions and side quests to get the best powers.

Active codes are a great way to reduce the amount of grind you need.

Active Fire Force Online rewards

There are 3 available codes that we’ve checked to be active in-game as of July 24, 2024.

Code Items AUGMENTV2 80 Reroll Tokens ARCADE 40 Reroll Tokens MEDICINE 40 Reroll Tokens

How to redeem codes

After loading the game, redeeming codes is quite simple and requires a few easy steps:

Press the ‘ M’ key on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. In this menu, click on the cogwheels icon to open the Settings menu as shown in the image below.

Fire Force: Online / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Type or paste a code in the ‘ Enter Code ‘ box.

‘ box. Tap the Go button to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the same case as shown. Moreover, you can only claim each code once.

List of expired codes

The table below includes all the expired codes that no longer work:

Code Item CHRISTMASCHEER 40 Reroll Tokens CHRISTMASPART2 40 Reroll Tokens DRAGONABILITY 40 Reroll Tokens DESERTRAIDZ 40 Reroll Tokens SorryForBugzz 30 Reroll Tokens WEEK11 40 Reroll Tokens CORNATIME 40 Reroll Tokens WEEK9 40 Reroll Tokens WEEK8 40 Reroll Tokens WEEK7 30 Reroll Tokens

What are Fire Force Online codes used for?

Most of the Fire Force Online codes offer reroll tokens. These tokens are used to purchase various items at the token shop. Codes are the best way to get them if you don’t want to spend your Robux.

Fire Force: Online / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

To access the token shop, players can either open the menu or head to the Sagbe NPC in the city. Here, you can purchase items like Wipe, Skill Tree Reset, Ability Reroll, Clan Reroll, Inferno Appearance Reroll, and much more.

