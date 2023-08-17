Malicious Roblox game instantly bans players and deletes accounts

A malicious Roblox game has been circulating throughout the community, banning players and deleting their accounts with no warning. Even though the game was only released a few days ago, the player base is already reporting it and questioning the security of their accounts on the platform.

Roblox’s battle against hackers is an ongoing and complex struggle. Developers and administrators work hard to protect players from harm and keep the platform fun for everyone by taking certain precautions that can be used against exploiters.

Article continues after ad

Various methods and tools are used by Roblox hackers to penetrate the game’s code and get unauthorized access. They frequently use methods like injecting their own scripts into the game, installing additional client-side software, and exploiting bugs and glitches to accomplish their goals.

Article continues after ad

Roblox The user who created the malicious experience has been banned by Roblox.

In order to steal users’ personal information, some hackers may use Roblox to host malicious games and spread their exploits or tools to other players. This not only increases the severity of their conduct but also makes it much harder for Roblox mods to detect such users.

Article continues after ad

One such game is currently circulating throughout the player community, and it is automatically banning players and erasing their accounts with no warning. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Malicious Roblox game is instantly banning users who play it

In a shocking development, numerous users have had their Roblox accounts permanently banned or deleted because of a harmful game that has been circulating online. The experience titled “The Heist: Burglary” was made by a user named MikLook01 and released on August 15, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

CrazayGames, who first reported the occurrence of the game on X, advised gamers to skip the experience altogether and not play it. The reason for the same is a malicious tool that takes over the user’s gaming chat as soon as they log in and begins regularly broadcasting inappropriate texts.

Article continues after ad

The keywords in the game chat include hate speech, pornography, and illegal terms, which are detected by moderators and lead to a permanent ban or account deletion. Even if a user attempts to leave the experience after a few minutes, the risk of being banned persists due to the severity of the sent chat messages.

Article continues after ad

According to KreekCraft, who subsequently released a video about the incident, the game has since been deleted, and the hacker is now using a different game to lure players and exploit them. However, as of writing this article, both the experience and the player’s profiles have been removed from the platform, instead, there are duplicate accounts of the same name spiking up.

Article continues after ad

A similar incident occurred in July 2022 with the game Crosswoods [A.2], which, after the loading process was complete, displayed a vibrating crimson sky and promptly kicked players out. The kick message contained a Discord link to a server where those affected by the ban could pay a substantial sum to the hacker in exchange for account release, resulting in a financial scam.

Article continues after ad

However, now that both MikLook’s account and the malicious game have been removed from the platform, users should remain vigilant for similar experiences. It would be wise to only play Roblox games from creators with a blue checkmark.