Sensitive Roblox data stolen in yet another cyber attack

Andrew Highton . 1 hour ago

A sizable amount of Roblox internal documents have been hacked and leaked by cyber criminals after the game’s owners did not pay a ransom to keep the data from being exposed.

Whilst there are many positive changes happening in the gaming stratosphere such as state-of-the-art hardware delivering big titles like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are sadly always dark sides to the industry.

Cybercrime has become one of the most prominent examples of this, with ransomware/extortion becoming a popular means to a quick buck for hackers.

Roblox has become the latest victim of this unfortunate practice and its makers have commented on the matter.

Roblox targeted by phishing attack

Like Minecraft, Roblox is a simple content creation game aimed at a much younger target audience who revel in the many ways the game can be enjoyed.

Like Bandai Namco, CD Projekt Red, EA, and countless others though, even the Roblox Corporation are susceptible to these calculated cyber attacks.

Motherboard, a subsidiary of VICE, recently got to hear from the Roblox Corporation on the events: “These stolen documents were illegally obtained as part of an extortion scheme that we refused to cooperate with. We acted quickly upon learning of the incident, engaged independent experts to complement our information security team and have tuned our systems to seek, to detect, and prevent similar attempts,” Roblox told Motherboard in a statement.”

That 4GB worth of information appears to have been extracted from a single Roblox employee and included data on other Roblox employees, Roblox content creators, and an abundance of personal information.

Roblox continues to be a veritable money-maker for the Roblox Corporation with the brand valued at well over $60 billion and counting.

Naturally, given that this is now a criminal investigation, this might not be the last we hear on the matter, nor is it likely to be the final cyber attack on a game company.