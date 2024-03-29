Keeping Golden Chickens locked up is the best way to farm gold in Fortnite

The addition of Golden Chickens in Fortnite gives players a new way to quickly farm gold through golden eggs.

Golden Chickens were added to Fortnite in one of the updates at the beginning of the season. These chickens will occasionally leave behind golden eggs that when collected, will drop 350 gold.

One Redditor discovered that chickens can be picked up and carried into small spaces. When moved the chicken will continue to periodically lay eggs.

When confined, chickens will stack up eggs until the entire area is filled with them. Although it will take some babysitting to ensure that the chickens don’t escape.

As demonstrated in the post, the two players kept the two chickens in the house for the majority of the game. Which resulted in 20 eggs being laid, or 10 eggs per chicken. If collected, the total gold earned from those two chickens would equal 7,000 gold.

For comparison, the maximum gold a player can have at one time is 5,000. Meaning that collecting these chickens is a sure-fire way to get as much gold as you need. Commenters beneath the Reddit post called the tactic “genius” which, makes sense given the output of gold.

Fortnite’s gold system isn’t new to Chapter 5 but does play a big part in winning the game. Gold is dropped from players and collected through eggs, vaults, safes, and cash registers scattered around the map.

Gold can be spent in a variety of ways, such as purchasing guns or ammo from vending machines, buying attachments for weapons, or hiring NPCs to fight alongside you. This means that getting the maximum amount of gold is critical to ensure a win.

So next time you hop into a battle royale lobby, be on the lookout for Golden Chickens in the wild. If captured, they could become the best source of farming gold in the entire game.