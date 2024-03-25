Fortnite golden chicken trick lets you farm gold easily

If you’re fed up of constantly running out of gold in Fortnite, check out this golden chicken trick that can max out your gold in a single match.

Midas’ return to Fortnite didn’t only bring lava to the island but golden chickens as well. These little critters are loud, shiny, and will attempt to flee the second you approach them.

Unlike regular wildlife animals, these chickens will also drop 12 gold when killed. But don’t get trigger-happy just yet when you see one waddling around the map.

As pointed out by a player in a Reddit thread, there’s a way you can farm gold using them. When you wait long enough, these chickens will lay golden eggs on the ground.

You get 350 Gold Bars for each egg. In my playthrough, I found the interval of each egg was random. Sometimes, the chicken would lay an egg right after another one, but there were times it would take longer than usual.

That said, if you’re looking into maxing out your gold in a single match, keeping the golden chicken alive as long as possible is the priority here.

Epic Games Instead of killing the golden chicken, bring it inside a building, so you’ll be able to farm golden eggs easily and safely.

One way you can do that is by bringing the chicken inside a building. Like regular chickens in the game, you can press “F” to grab the golden chicken when you’re close enough.

It’s worth knowing that your character can jump higher than usual when holding the chicken. Though this isn’t as extreme as Flowberry Fizz’s low gravity effect, it can help you reach certain buildings or places that are safer.

Once inside the building, all you have to do is release the chicken and collect its eggs. Assuming nobody finds you, the next thing you know is you’ll be hopping your next match loaded with gold you can spend to hire NPCs or purchase some of the best weapons in the game.