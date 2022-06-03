Where is Madam Nazar today in Red Dead Online (2022)?

Madam Nazar has a habit of moving around the map in Red Dead Online. Here’s where you can find Madam Nazar today.

Read Dead Online is the multiplayer counterpart to Red Dead Redemption 2, although, like the single-player experience, the game also features a host of NPCs who enrich the experience and fill the Wild West themed map. Madam Nazar is one of these NPCs, providing vital information and items from her store.

Madam Nazar is also a fortune teller and a major part of Red Dead Online’s story. This means you’ll need to interact with her to progress in various quests. The only problem is the NPC has a habit of moving around the map on a daily basis. Here’s where you can find Madam Nazar today.

Advertisement

Where is Madam Nazar today?

You may be wandering around the map wondering, “where is Madam Nazar?” Luckily, we know exactly where she’s hiding.

Today, Madam Nazar can be found on the road to Cholla Springs, just south of the Twin Rocks. On the world map, head to the ‘N’ of Cholla Springs and simply ride north. You’ll soon bump into her.

Check back with us tomorrow to see where Madam Nazar is in RDR2 Online throughout the rest of 2022.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Madam Nazar’s location in Red Dead Online today.

For more Red Dead Redemption 2 or Online content, check out some of our guides below:

Advertisement

Is Red Dead Online cross-platform? | Best horse in RDR2 | Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats | RDR2 Remaster rumored