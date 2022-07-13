Red Dead Online players hold #RedDeadFuneral after Rockstar moves resources to GTA 6

Andrew Highton . 60 minutes ago

Red Dead Online support is pretty much coming to an end and its playerbase is joining together to celebrate the game with a farewell funeral.

In the eyes of Red Dead Redemption 2 fans, its multiplayer component – Red Dead Online – has had the short end of the stick for years now, and the announcement that it will receive no major content updates is the final nail in the coffin.

It’s no secret that the success of Grand Theft Auto 5 has been astronomical, with GTA Online helping that immensely, but there has been a giant disparity between the support for each online title.

Red Dead Online funeral on July 13

The hashtag #RedDeadFuneral has been doing the rounds since Rockstar announced on July 6, 2022, that Red Dead Online devs would be shifting their focus towards GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is quite one the most anticipated games in history, but this is seemingly no consolation to Red Dead Online fans.

To show appreciation for Red Dead Online and commemorate its legacy, one of the most popular Tweets for the hashtag encouraged players to “login in today, and have a few beers at either Valentine or Blackwater Graveyard.”

With time to reflect on the state of the game and how it got to this point, there’s been some definite disappointment with regards to its content drops. One Tweet said: “It’s now been 1 year since Red Dead Online received a DLC (Blood Money).”

Another user boldly claimed: “This game had so much potential, and it was squandered. If they had added properties, more vehicles, more jobs (prospecting would’ve been nice), and social events, it could’ve been the greatest social game of all time.”

With Rockstar’s attention now being fully diverted towards GTA 6, the countdown is on for some big news regarding its map, gameplay, details on GTA 6 Online, and even the mythical release date.