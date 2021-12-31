Player killed by Red Dead Redemption 2 NPC that looks just like Gordon Ramsay

One Red Dead Redemption player ran into an NPC that’s a spitting image of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay during a playthrough.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still a massively popular single-player game. Despite coming out in 2018, players are still working their way through the acclaimed campaign.

It was during a recent story mode playthrough that one player was killed by an NPC that bore a striking resemblance to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Killed by Gordon Ramsay in Red Dead

Reddit user ‘Droneglow’ posted a picture of the Ramsay NPC on the Red Dead Redemption subreddit, where it amassed more than 15,000 upvotes in less than a day.

Looking at the screenshot, this random lawman NPC does look exactly like Gordon, even down to the hair. The face is spot on as well, and you can almost hear him calling the player he just eliminated a “donkey.”

To top it all off ,the smirk the character is wearing perfectly matches how the chef would react in real life, too (based on hours of watching him on TV). Whatever the player did – undercooking some food, or something more serious – they ran straight into justice served up hot by Chef Ramsay.

Considering how popular Ramsay is online, it’s no surprise this isn’t the first time a community has latched on to his supposed presence in-game. In June of 2021, Fortnite players called for Epic to add a Gordon skin to their game. Sadly, that hasn’t happened just yet.

If you want to run into the celebrity chef in video game form, it seems Red Dead is the way to go, though. Just start committing crimes until you get the law after you, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be taken out by the cowboy clone of the man himself.