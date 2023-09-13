Winter House Season 3 cast: Which VPR and Below Deck stars are in the house?

To the fans of Vanderpump Rules and the Below Deck franchise, you are going to be happy with the Winter Season 3 cast.

Fall season is nearly upon us, which can only mean one show is coming back: Winter House!

A spinoff of Summer House, Winter House spotlights a group of reality TV stars as they vacation together. Starting off as friends or mere acquaintances, the show often results in romances and life-long enemies.

The stars of the series are always from other Bravo shows. And the Season 3 lineup has pulled out all of the stops.

Article continues after ad

Who is in the Winter House Season 3 cast?

On September 13, the official Bravo Instagram account released a promo of the cast for Season 3. And it features not one, but two different Below Deck stars from the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Katie Mere-Flood from Mediterranean Season 6 and Alex Propson from Sailing Yacht Season 4 are going to be in this season. This is the first time they will be interacting with each other on-screen, so this should be interesting. But, that’s not all.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules is also set to star in Season 3. After getting into some hot water for being the best friend of Tom Sandoval during the Season 10 Scandoval, Schwartz’ arrival in the series should be a great change of pace.

Article continues after ad

They will be joining the original Summer House cast members, Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, and Kyle Cooke. Jordan Emanuel from Summer House’s other spin-off, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, will also be making an appearance and representing her part of the franchise alone.

Article continues after ad

The season is set to premiere on October 24. To get all caught up, make sure to stream the first two seasons on Peacock.

To stay updated on all things Winter House, make sure to check our page here.