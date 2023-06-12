Is Bravo’s Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard scripted? Here is everything you need to know about whether or not the show is staged.

Reality TV shows are known for non-stop drama and entertainment. So much so, that they have always been questioned for their authenticity.

Shows like Below Deck and Love Island are non-scripted. And while some claim that they are not staged, like Selling Sunset, fans have been able to prove otherwise.

Bravo’s new series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is now sitting in the hot seat. Are the arguments that happen on-screen real or scripted?

One of the cast members of Season 1 just answered the age-old question.

Is Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard scripted?

In our interview with Bria Fleming on June 9, she reassured us and the viewers that the show is completely non-scripted.

When we asked about how she is being shown on-screen, she said, “Of course, the show is presenting me and my personality in a good way. I think people forget that we’re on a non-scripted reality show what you see is what you get. I came into the show being as authentic as I can be.”

While Bria has been labeled as the villain of Season 1 by fans, at least the arguments she gets into aren’t staged to make her look that way.

But, this isn’t the same as the show’s predecessor, Summer House. The original series has been exposed for being both staged and edited. It was even revealed that Bravo pays for the vacation home, not the cast.

So far, no viewers have publicly shared any clips to the contrary of the new series being non-scripted.

To stay updated on all things Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.