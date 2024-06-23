Vanderpump Rules star reveals why she turned down The Traitors role

This Vanderpump Rules Season 11 star was almost in the uber-popular The Traitors US, and they want the chance again.

The first two seasons of The Traitors US featured a plethora of stars from the most popular reality TV shows out there, like Peter Weber from The Bachelor and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain.

Season 3, though, will be the first time that a star from Vanderpump Rules will be a part of the competition. Specifically, the show’s controversial leading man Tom Sandoval will be playing to win. However, he was not supposed to be the landmark VPR star on the show.

On June 19, Lala Kent went on Amazon Live and revealed that she had been asked to do the series before.

“Season 2, they approached me to gauge my interest on joining, and the timing was just really hard, So I never really say no to opportunity. I feel like Traitors would be just really fun. I’m excited to see season 3 because I feel like they have a really great cast,” she explained in the episode.

She even went on to root for Tom, adding that she “hopes he doesn’t go home.”

When his ex, Ariana Madix, started her hosting gig for Love Island USA Season 6, multiple stars from VPR (both current and former) congratulated her on social media.

Lala is the only current cast member even to acknowledge Tom’s new venture. Still, his ex-Rachel (who left the series after the infamous Scandoval) also shared that she was tuning in to watch Tom, but not for the same friendly reason.

She shared on a podcast episode on June 12 that she enjoyed seeing him undergo a “painful experience” when he was on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

So, it seems like she’s hoping that his Traitors co-stars and the physical challenges will put him through the wringer.