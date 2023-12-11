Vanderpump Rules Season 11 trailer shockingly reveals Scheana kissed Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules season 11 returns in January, and the trailer reveals yet another hookup between two unexpected cast members.

After a rollercoaster Vanderpump Rules season 10, the Bravo series is back for another season following the news of “Scandoval.”

Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy are all returning, along with Scheana’s husband Brock Davies and James’ girlfriend Ally Lewber.

As the Vanderpump Rules cast recovers from Scandoval, the drama in their group hasn’t died down. In the new season, there will be shifting friendships, new romances, and more secrets revealed.

Did Scheana Shay hook up with Tom Schwartz?

In the Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer posted by Bravo, Tom told Lala that something happened with Scheana in the past.

“I’ve cheated, I was a makeout sl*t. I made out with Scheana in Vegas. Nobody knows that.”

When Tom’s ex Katie Maloney found out, she wasn’t happy about the news. “My feelings never matter to you,” Katie said, to which Tom replied, “It was one kiss.”

Brock didn’t have a favorable reaction either after Scheana dropped the latest bombshell. “You make out as if this is fine, it hasn’t been fine,” he yelled to his wife in a clip.

Scheana was under fire last season for trying to set Raquel Leviss up with Tom Schwartz and encouraged them to kiss at her wedding.

This significantly affected Scheana’s friendship with Katie, and made it look like she was taking Tom’s side in the divorce. After Scheana and Katie found out about Scandoval, they made amends to support Ariana.

Now, their friendship will be tested again to sort out the details of Scheana and Tom’s moment in Vegas. Even though this isn’t a first for the Vanderpump Rules cast, each secret is harder to get past as time goes on.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo.