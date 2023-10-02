Bethenny Frankel defends unionization of reality TV celebs: “kill or be killed”

Bethenny Frankel came to her own defense after months of attempting to unionize reality TV stars.

Bethenny Frankel has been under fire from fellow Bravolebrities, as well as previous fans, for her bold opinions about reality TV as a whole.

Though she’s been accused of exploiting celebs, Frankel has turned the tables and has accused those in the industry, including BravoTV executive Andy Cohen, of not protecting reality personalities like herself.

She has also released a lengthy statement defending her decision to shade her reality past, as well as her decision to unionize people in the reality TV industry.

Instagram: bethennyfrankel Bethenny Frankel talked with NeNe Leakes about the ‘reality reckoning’ and not being protected by Andy Cohen.

Bethenny Frankel says there’s a “reckoning” inside herself and the industry

Frankel hasn’t been shy about her views on the ‘reality TV reckoning.’ In fact, she’s actually been leading the pack of celebs whom she encouraged to join her ‘union’ towards better pay and safer environments on set.

Frankel’s attempts to unionize reality TV stars and clean up the neglect from production actually did so well that her pressure made NBCUniversal strengthen workplace guidelines.

The new guidelines urge reality TV stars not to engage in excessive alcohol use while filming, provide mental health support after scandals, and entrust that confidentiality clauses are not in effect so that anything can be discussed while filming.

Though Frankel’s call to unionize reality TV stars has just begun, she’s faced plenty of criticism from Bravolebrities and previous fans of hers, especially after claiming that Andy Cohen never “protected” her during the Seasons that she was on Real Housewives of New York.

Since receiving so much backlash, Frankel took to her Instagram on Sunday to explain how she felt about the way she’s been perceived throughout the media, saying, “I’ve tried to be authentic in sharing my views on popular topics… Conflict and judgment sells reality TV. It’s a phenomenon.”

Frankel continued, “To be successful in reality TV, you must kill or be killed. To not get dirty is to get fired… People say we signed up for this. I did not know what I signed up for, but would do it again to not be broke and afraid… Am I biting the hand that fed me? Perhaps, but maybe the hand deserves to be bitten.”

Frankel then apologized to those she may have offended while on the journey of unionizing reality TV stars, saying, “I am sorry to people I have judged and criticized. I need to find the line between having a constructive discussion and expressing my opinion.”

Frankel continued, “The reality reckoning is true, is real, and I’ll lead by example and evolve for myself and for my daughter. This is not only a reckoning within an industry but one within myself…”

Though Frankel just released her statement to the public, she is still making headlines for her ‘Just B With Bethenny Frankel’ podcast, as she just had RHOA’s NeNe Leakes on set to talk about how the both of them were treated while filming their housewives shows.

