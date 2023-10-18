RHOC’s Shannon Beador breaks her silence on DUI: “I intend to be open and honest”

RHOC’s Shannon Beador has broken her silence after crashing her car into a Newport Beach residence while under the influence.

Shannon Beador of the Real Housewives of Orange County was arrested for a DUI this past September.

After crashing her car into a house in Newport Beach, Beador backed her car up and fled the scene in her vehicle.

Though it’s been about a month, Beador has finally broken her silence on her hit-and-run as well as DUI.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: shannonbeador Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador on Watch What Happens Live.

After crashing her car while under the influence, Beador drove away from the apparent accident, as she left skid marks and broke a planter in someone’s yard.

Article continues after ad

She then parked her car and acted as if she was taking her dog Archie for a walk.

However, authorities caught up with her and eventually cited her for a DUI. She was released the same day after paying $2,500 bail.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Though she’s kept it quiet for about a month, Beador uploaded a video to her Instagram explaining where she stood at the moment, saying, “I know it’s been a while since I posted and there’s been a lot of talk about everything that’s happened recently.”

Article continues after ad

Beador continued, “But unfortunately right now I’m not in the position to comment — but there will be a time when I can and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic.”

Article continues after ad

Beador then said she is focusing on getting healthy ‘back to herself.’ She then zoomed in on her dog Archie, assuring that he was okay and in good hands.

Though Beador didn’t go into full detail about her side of the story, it’s apparent that when she feels the time is right, she will share more.

Article continues after ad

Beador also limited her comments on her Instagram post. However, fans have reacted to the news by saying, “Do we really want to hear it? Pass.”

While some did share their well wishes to Beador, others mostly agreed that they weren’t keen on hearing more about her DUI arrest after what she already had to say.