Selling Sunset fans give Nicole Young “pick me girl” label after perky comment

The cast of Selling Sunset has been receiving labels and nicknames from viewers since Season 7 hit Netflix. Is Nicole Young’s “pick me girl” label accurate?

Social media users were combing through Christine Quinn‘s Instagram comment section and came across something they found strange.

Nicole Young left a peculiar comment under one of Christine’s pictures despite the fact that these two real estate agents never shared camera time.

They do share a common enemy though… Chrishell Stause. Social media users are in agreement that Nicole’s comment gives “pick me girl” vibes. These are the details.

Is Nicole Young becoming a “pick me girl”?

A Reddit thread was created to discuss Nicole’s comment on Christine’s Instagram post. Nicole wrote, “Ok this hair color and minimal makeup is FIRE!!! Show off that ridiculously gorgeous natural beauty of yours!”

For context, Nicole left this comment on a post showcasing Christine in full makeup with her bleach-blonde hair in a curled style. Christine posed in an all-black outfit with an off-the-shoulder top, sleek boots, and an oversized black purse.

Redditors are confused by Nicole’s statement since they can’t tell if it’s a sarcastic insult or a genuine compliment.

If it’s a sarcastic insult, Nicole might be trying to appeal to Chrishell by bullying Christine. If it’s a true compliment, Nicole might be trying to buddy up with Christine as a way of hurting Chrishell.

Either way, the “pick me girl” label has been added to this conversation.

One Redditor wrote, “That feels like a backhanded compliment.” Another said, “Is the minimal makeup in the room with us?”

Nicole Young on Selling Sunset.

A third person outright stated, “Nicole is the ultimate pick me girl.”

As of now, Nicole’s motives for the Instagram comment are a mystery. What we do know is that she claims she apologized to Chrishell during the Season 7 reunion. This leads us to believe there could potentially be a white flag waving between them at some point in the future.