Where to watch Big Brother Reindeer Games: US, UK & more

The new holiday spin-off of Big Brother finally aired. Here are all the details about where to stream Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Big Brother producers decided to treat the franchise fans with a holiday special where nine former show contestants compete for a prize of $100,000.

Big Brother Reindeer Games aired December 11, 2023, with hosts Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd. In every episode, the contestants have to get through three challenges and an exciting ‘Santa’s Showdown’.

Fans can expect to satisfy their Big Brother cravings with this ‘action-packed holiday-themed’ season of Reindeer Games.

Where is Big Brother Reindeer Games available to stream?

Paramount+ Big Brother Reindeer Games’ Britney

Big Brother Reindeer Games airs on CBS and streams live on Paramount+.

The first season of the show consists of six episodes, which aired over the course of two weeks. The episodes aired between 8 and 9 p.m. ET/PT. After airing, they will be available on streaming platforms such as DirectTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

You can also watch Big Brother Reindeer Games live by accessing the Paramount+ trial version.

How to stream Big Brother Reindeer Games anywhere

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

To stay updated on Big Brother Reindeer Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.