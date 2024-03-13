Below Deck’s Captain Kerry grows weary of Jared’s “threatening” behavior

Captain Kerry Titheradge spoke to Kyle Stillie and Barbie Pascual about Jared Woodin’s threatening behavior in the crew mess the night before on Below Deck.

Bosun Jared Woodin is skating on thin ice on Below Deck Season 11, and may have blown his chances of keeping his job.

After a crew night out, Jared was drunk and yelled at deckhand Kyle Stillie for making a mess with his tobacco near the hot tub.

He started a fight with Kyle, and demanded that he clean up his mess instead of trying to calm down and deal with it the next morning.

The Bosun’s days on the St. David might be numbered after his altercation woke up Captain Kerry Titheradge in the middle of the night.

Kyle admits he felt threatened by Jared’s “angry” manner

In a clip from the upcoming episode of Below Deck, Captain Kerry questioned Kyle and stew Barbie Pascual about what happened, since they witnessed Jared’s behavior.

“At any point did you feel threatened?” Captain Kerry asked Barbie. “It wasn’t directed towards me, so I didn’t feel threatened,” Barbie responded.

Captain Kerry then asked Kyle the same question. “Was there threatening behavior directed towards you?”

“Slightly, more of an angry, demeaning manner. He was angrier than he needed to be,” Kyle answered.

Captain Kerry made the decision to talk to Barbie and Kyle about the situation before going to Jared to hear their erspective first.

When the captain has a conversation with Jared, he will have to decide if his actions are risky enough to get him fired.

The Below Deck crew members feel that Jared has taken things too far by getting angry at them for no reason, and viewers will have to watch next week’s episode to see if he loses his job.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.