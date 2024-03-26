Who is the next Bachelorette? Everything you need to know about Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran was named as Season 21’s Bachelorette, and she couldn’t be more thrilled to represent her Asian culture.

On March 25, Jenn Tran was announced as the next Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose special

Hailing from Miami, Florida, the 26-year-old physician assistant student was sent home during week seven of The Bachelor Season 28 after competing for Joey Graziadei’s heart.

While discussing her next venture as Season 21’s leading lady of The Bachelorette, Tran told host Jesse Palmer, “I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise.”

Tran went on to explain that she felt “boxed in” by the way the Asian culture lacks representation on television and that she was eager to fulfill a role she’s never seen filled by someone from her cultural background.

As for what Tran is looking for as the next Bachelorette, she said, “I hope that I find my person, someone that I truly feel like is 100% my perfect match and someone who I’m compatible with.”

“I think I’ll know when I find him,” Tran added.

She also stressed that she wanted to feel like her future partner felt the same way she did about them.

As for who will be vying for Tran’s heart on Season 21 of The Bachelorette, ABC has already revealed the contestants — and fans couldn’t be more excited to watch her journey.