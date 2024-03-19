Who got sent home on The Bachelor Season 28? Every eliminated bachelorette

Who got sent home on The Bachelor Season 28? Every eliminated bacheloretteABC
Here are all of the women who have been eliminated on The Bachelor Season 28 featuring lead Joey Graziadei.
On The Bachelor Season 28, lead Joey Graziadei is getting closer to finding his future wife during each episode.
There are 32 women who signed up to be on The Bachelor, hoping to meet Joey and get to know him better throughout the season.
The contestants on the show participate in both group dates and one-on-one dates with Joey, where they have a chance to receive an immunity rose before the official rose ceremony.
As the episodes of the show air, the contestants who don’t receive a rose will be eliminated and sent home.
Who has been eliminated on The Bachelor Season 28?
Here is a recap of all the contestants who have been eliminated by Joey on The Bachelor Season 28 so far:
Chandler, 24, New York, NY – Week 1
Kayla, 27, Hamilton, OH – Week 1
Lanie, 27, Philadelphia, PA – Week 1
Sandra, 26, Nashville, TN – Week 1
Sam H., 31, Nashville, TN – Week 1
Taylah, 23, Huntington Beach, CA – Week 1
Zoe, 24, Atlanta, GA – Week 1
Samantha, 25, Miami, FL – Week 1
Kyra, 26, Miami, FL – Week 1
Natalie, 26, Sudbury, Canada – Week 1
Erika, 25, North Bergen, NJ – Week 2
Marlena, 26, West Palm Beach, FL – Week 2
Taylor, 23, Olathe, KS – Week 2
Lauren, 28, Philadelphia PA – Week 2
Chrissa, 26, Abbotsford, British Columbia – Week 3
Evalin, 29, San Antonio, TX – Week 3
Starr, 25, Delray Beach, FL – Week 3
Sydney, 28, Newport, RI – Week 4
Allison, 26, Philadelphia, PA – Week 4
Edwina, 25, Atlanta, GA – Week 4
Madina, 31, Charlotte, NC – Week 5
Autumn, 26, St. Louis, MO – Week 5
Katelyn, 25, Santa Fe, NM – Week 6
Lea, 23, Waipahu, Hawaii – Week 6
Lexi, 30, Pataskala, OH – Week 6
Jess, 24, – San Diego, CA – Week 6
Jenn, 25, Miami, FL – Week 7
Kelsey T., 31, Inglewood, CA – Week 7
Maria, 29, Kleinburg, Ontario – Week 8
Rachel, 26, Honolulu, Hawaii – Week 9
The Bachelor Season 28 airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m ET on ABC.