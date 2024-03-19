EntertainmentReality TV

Who got sent home on The Bachelor Season 28? Every eliminated bachelorette

Erica Handel
The Bachelor season 28 contestantsABC

Here are all of the women who have been eliminated on The Bachelor Season 28 featuring lead Joey Graziadei.

On The Bachelor Season 28, lead Joey Graziadei is getting closer to finding his future wife during each episode.

There are 32 women who signed up to be on The Bachelor, hoping to meet Joey and get to know him better throughout the season.

The contestants on the show participate in both group dates and one-on-one dates with Joey, where they have a chance to receive an immunity rose before the official rose ceremony.

As the episodes of the show air, the contestants who don’t receive a rose will be eliminated and sent home.

The Bachelor Joey GraziadeiDisney
Joey Graziadei eliminates contestants on The Bachelor Season 28.

Who has been eliminated on The Bachelor Season 28?

Here is a recap of all the contestants who have been eliminated by Joey on The Bachelor Season 28 so far:

Chandler, 24, New York, NY – Week 1

Kayla, 27, Hamilton, OH – Week 1

Kayla Rodgers from The BachelorABC
Kayla Rodgers was eliminated from The Bachelor.

Lanie, 27, Philadelphia, PA – Week 1

Lanie The Bachelor Season 28ABC
Lanie left The Bachelor Season 28 on night one.

Sandra, 26, Nashville, TN – Week 1

Sam H., 31, Nashville, TN – Week 1

Taylah, 23, Huntington Beach, CA – Week 1

Zoe, 24, Atlanta, GA – Week 1

Zoe from The BachelorABC
Zoe was eliminated on the first week of The Bachelor.

Samantha, 25, Miami, FL – Week 1

Kyra, 26, Miami, FL – Week 1

Kyra Brusch The BachelorABC
Kyra Brusch was sent home on The Bachelor.

Natalie, 26, Sudbury, Canada – Week 1

Natalie Crepeau from The BachelorABC
Natalie Crepeau didn’t receive a rose on The Bachelor.

Erika, 25, North Bergen, NJ – Week 2

Marlena, 26, West Palm Beach, FL – Week 2

Taylor, 23, Olathe, KS – Week 2

Lauren, 28, Philadelphia PA – Week 2

Chrissa, 26, Abbotsford, British Columbia – Week 3

Evalin, 29, San Antonio, TX – Week 3

Evalin from The BachelorABC
Evalin was eliminated on The Bachelor.

Starr, 25, Delray Beach, FL – Week 3

Starr from The BachelorABC
Starr left The Bachelor during Week 3.

Sydney, 28, Newport, RI – Week 4

Allison, 26, Philadelphia, PA – Week 4

Edwina, 25, Atlanta, GA – Week 4

Madina, 31, Charlotte, NC – Week 5

Autumn, 26, St. Louis, MO – Week 5

The Bachelor AutumnABC

Katelyn, 25, Santa Fe, NM – Week 6

Lea, 23, Waipahu, Hawaii – Week 6

The Bachelor's Lea CayananABC

Lexi, 30, Pataskala, OH – Week 6

Alexandra Young from The BachelorABC

Jess, 24, – San Diego, CA – Week 6

Jenn, 25, Miami, FL – Week 7

Jenn Tran The BachelorABC

Kelsey T., 31, Inglewood, CA – Week 7

Maria, 29, Kleinburg, Ontario – Week 8

Maria Georgas The BachelorABC

Rachel, 26, Honolulu, Hawaii – Week 9

The Bachelor Season 28 airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m ET on ABC.

