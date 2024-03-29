Bachelorette star Jenn admits filming in a new location will “break the mold”

Jenn Tran confirmed she’s filming The Bachelorette Season 21 in a new mansion, and revealed how it will make her season different.

Jenn Tran was announced as the new lead for The Bachelorette Season 21, but she won’t be filming the show in the original ‘Bachelor Mansion.’

In an interview with ET, The Bachelorette star revealed that her season will take place in a brand-new location.

“This is gorgeous, and I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself, you know, like first Asian Bachelorette, first PA student, like, we’re really breaking the mold this season. And I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Jenn also joked that she’s going to “bless it with some really good vibes” before filming starts because the other mansion needed sage.

In the comments of the video, Bachelor fans wondered why Jenn’s season isn’t being filmed at the Bachelor Mansion.

Article continues after ad

“Why the new place?” one fan asked. “Maybe they are filming the Golden Bachelorette at the same time,” another fan replied.

The Airbnb listing for Bachelor Mansion, also called “Villa de la Vina,” says the location isn’t available, which means it’s currently being used by other renters.

While most Bachelor franchise seasons were filmed at the well-known mansion, only two other seasons have been filmed at other locations.

Article continues after ad

Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette was filmed at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, and Matt James filmed his Bachelor season at Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

While Jenn’s contestants will likely enjoy their stay at the new mansion, they will also travel with her to create new memories.