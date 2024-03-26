Who did Joey Graziadei choose in The Bachelor Season 28 finale?

After meeting 32 eligible bachelorettes in the infamous Bachelor mansion, Season 28’s Joey Graziadei chose Kelsey Anderson to propose to.

It has been countless episodes of watching Joey Graziadei (whom we met in Charity Lawson’s season) meet and interact with all of the contestants of Season 28, but now the time has come for him to pick a winner.

This wasn’t the smoothest running season to say the least, especially after two contestants engaged in what was dubbed the “dumbest” fight in the show’s history. Then there was the chaotic Tell-All segment that fans still can’t stop talking about.

Nonetheless, the show did go on and Joey ultimately decided against pursuing his relationship with thirty women, leaving only Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson in the running to win his heart. Read on to find out who Joey picked.

In the finale episode, Joey got down on one knee with a ring in front of Kelsey Anderson and she accepted his proposal.

“There is nothing difficult about choosing you, and I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you,” he said during their proposal. Kelsey also accepted his final rose.

As far as Daisy, Joey didn’t even get the chance to let her know that he wouldn’t choose her before she beat him to it.

“The last couple of days, I realized that you’re not my person, and I know that you know I’m not your person,” she said during the finale episode.

Only time will tell whether or not Joey and Kelsey go the distance in their relationship, or if they become the next Bachelor couple to call it quits.