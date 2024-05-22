Who is in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3? Rumored cast explained

After several reality TV stars said their goodbyes on social media, fans speculated that they may be joining Season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Filming for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed, however, an array of celebrities have been posting their goodbyes to social media, causing fans to speculate where they might be going.

Earlier in May 2024, Disney actress Christy Carlson Romano posted a cryptic message to Instagram. “I want to let you know that I won’t be on social media or online for the next few weeks,” the Even Stevens star said.

She then went on to describe that she will be starting a “brutally intensive” project “far from home,” where she will be leaving her children and husband behind.

Fans were quick to assume she’d be joining Season 3 of Special Forces and shared their support. “Kim Possible gonna crush it on Special Forces,” wrote one. Another fan added they’d “lose it” if she was on the competition show.

Bachelor Nation may also be represented this season, as Ali Manno from Season 6 of The Bachelorette is rumored to be joining the Season 3 cast.

During the same week that Christy shared her goodbyes, Ali posted to IG, saying she was a “blubbering mess” as she left her husband and daughter.

She then said that she wouldn’t have her phone for a while and that this would be the longest time she was away from her family.

In the comments, fans remarked with their guesses, with many speculating that Special Forces was the reason for the post. Some even correlated her announcement to Christy’s and continued to “root” for both of them.

Trista Sutter from Season 1 of The Bachelorette could also be joining Special Forces Season 3, as her husband Ryan Sutter posted an emotional message to Instagram on Mother’s Day.

In his post, Ryan expressed how much he would miss Trista and that sometimes it’s imperative to “exemplify the characteristics you preach.”

Fans were concerned after reading the dramatic post. However, former Bachelor alum Ashley Laconetti theorized on her ‘Almost Famous’ podcast that her friend might be away filming for Special Forces.

“She’s away for two weeks… So, is she shooting a show? Is she on Special Forces? Because I told her she’d be perfect for Special Forces,” Ashley said.

Though fans continue to speculate about who might be joining Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3, there are other reality shows that the stars could be joining, as The Traitors and The Masked Singer are also rumored to be filming at the moment.