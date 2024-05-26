Bridgerton fans divided as star may have spoiled Season 4 main character

Bridgerton fans aren’t sure how to feel as Season 3 star Luke Newton may have accidentally spoiled the main character for Season 4.

During a BuzzFeed puppy interview with co-stars Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) and Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Newton (who plays Colin Bridgerton) seems to have slipped up and revealed that Bridgerton Season 4 will focus on Eloise.

“I felt like [Nicola and I] were really lucky in that it felt like we had two years to prep for it,” Newton said, recalling how it felt to be cast as the lead for Season 3. “We knew that we were next, so getting to watch the previous leads was a real treat, to see how they navigate their way even through just the demands of being [on set] every day.”

The actor then turned to Jessie and said, “I mean you had that as well, to be fair. You were in every day with us.”

Jessie tried to move on by claiming she hadn’t “heard a word you said in five minutes” because of the puppies, but fans were quick to latch onto the moment and some were vocal with their excitement.

“WAIT BECAUSE I WAS THINKING???? BUT I DIDN’T WANNA SEEM DELULU,” one fan tweeted with another writing, “ELOISE FINALLY FRONT AND CENTER NEXT SEASON????”

However, while many fans were happy that Eloise could be Season 4’s lead, others were upset that Benedict could be the skipped over character once again.

“It’s seeming more likely all the time that Eloise will be season 4 and like :/// a part of me wants it to be Benedict because it seems like they don’t know what the hell to do with his character anymore,” one comment read.

One fan flat denied the thought of Eloise being the lead of Season 4 writing, “They haven’t finished writing Season 4 yet so def didn’t spoil it. There’s no way they make Benedict a shelf character again.”

However, one Bridgerton viewer broke down a theory on how Eloise and Benedict could both take center stage in Season 4, “Okay hear me out: Season 4 is Eloise’s but at the end of Season 3 Benedict meets Sophie and every so often in Season 4 he meets her without realising it’s the same woman. We just see more of Sophie’s background etc then Season 5 is when their love story starts?? IDK it just makes more sense that Season 4 is El’s.”

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 premieres on June 13 through Netflix. You can read more on whether Francesca Bridgerton is asexual, a cringe moment fans can’t get over, and dive into the new shows streaming in May.