The Traitors US Season 3 cast: Meet the contestants

The Traitors US fans have a lot to say about the Season 3 contestants. Here’s everything to know about the new cast for next season.

The Traitors US Season 3 cast list has been officially released, and there are a variety of celebrities from reality shows like Survivor, Real Housewives, and Vanderpump Rules.

While Season 2 also gave fans a good selection of cast members, causing a critic from Rotten Tomatoes to call it “the Iron Chef of reality contestants,” the Season 3 lineup just might outstage its previous season with all of the drama that comes with their names.

Not only is Vanderpump Rules’ “worm with a mustache” Tom Sandoval part of Season 3, causing fans to think he’ll be the downfall of the show, but Bravo’s Robyn Dixon from Real Housewives of Potomac will also be gracing the Scottish castle with her presence.

However, fans think Robyn might not be the best fit for the show either, as she couldn’t even figure out she was “living with a traitor” for over a decade, as her husband Juan Dixon was accused of cheating on her multiple times.

Who is in The Traitors US Season 3?

There are plenty of reality TV personalities that fans are eager to watch, though. “Boston” Rob Mariano from Survivor has many people anticipating his gameship the most. Others were excited to see Dorinda Medley from Real Housewives of New York as part of the cast, saying that she’ll “cause havoc.”

Though The Traitors US Season 3 has not yet been released, here is an official list of the entire cast, all 21 of them.

Tom Sandoval – Vanderpump Rules

Instagram: tomsandoval1

After his latest TV scandal, Tom Sandoval might just be the perfect fit for The Traitors US after deceiving the entire cast of Vanderpump Rules after his affair with Rachel Leviss.

Robyn Dixon – Real Housewives of Potomac

Instagram: robyndixon10

Robyn Dixon may not have been able to figure out her husband Juan Dixon was cheating on her for over a decade, but will she be able to distinguish the lies from the truth this time around?

“Boston” Rob Mariano – Survivor

Instagram: bostonrobmariano

“Boston” Rob Mariano met his wife on Survivor, perhaps he’ll be able to win the hearts of other contestants while at the round table.

Dorinda Medley – Real Housewives of New York

Instagram: dorindamedley

Dorinda is known for her boisterous personality and ability to control the room, as she loves hosting parties at Bluestone Manor, but can she keep her identity a secret come this season?

Dolores Catania – Real Housewives of New Jersey

Instagram: dolorescatania

Dolores Catania might be the voice of reason for RHONJ, but will she step up and choose a side now?

Ciara Miller – Summer House

Instagram: ciaramiller__

Ciara Miller is used to being surrounded by a group of friends on Summer House — but can she handle people pretending to be her friend on The Traitors US?

Chanel Ayan – Real Housewives of Dubai

Instagram: chanelayan

Classy and chic, Chanel may be bringing both the fashion and the deceit to The Traitors US.

Sam Ashgari – Actor & Model

Instagram: samashgari

The ex-husband of Britney Spears, Sam Ashgari might have a few tricks up his sleeve.

Bob the Drag Queen – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Instagram: bobthedragqueen

Can Bob the Drag Queen put the glamor to the side and figure out who the Traitors are? Only time will tell.

Nikki Garcia – Total Divas

Instagram: nikkigarcia

Nikki Garcia might be out of her element without being able to slam other competitors in the ring. Maybe she’ll be perfect for the physical challenges.

Wells Adams – The Bachelorette

Instagram: wellsadams

Though he found love after The Bachelorette, hopefully, Wells Adams will be able to find gold by the end of The Traitors US.

Dylan Efron – Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Instagram: dylanefron

Brother of Zac Efron, Dylan Efron’s bright blue eyes could be the perfect attraction to deceive others in the castle.

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Instagram: chrishell.stause

Chrishell Stause might be used to a life of leisure while selling real estate in LA — maybe she’ll be able to find a property to sell in Scotland.

Carolyn Wiger – Survivor

Instagram: car0lynr0se

Known for her vigor, can Carolyn Wiger control her emotions and channel the serious part of herself while on The Traitors US?

Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette

Instagram: gabby.windey

Gabby Windey may have been able to compete for love alongside Rachel Recchia, as both were the leading ladies of The Bachelorette Season 19, but will she be able to handle the competition and leave the roses at the grave?

Lord Ivar Mountbatten – Member of the British Royal Family

Instagram: expressnkungligt

Lord Ivar Mountbatten might be a businessman at heart, as he’s the second cousin to King Charles in the British Royal Family, but will he be able to swindle his way through his time on The Traitors US?

Britney Haynes – Big Brother

Instagram: britney_haynes

Britney Haynes may have been into sales before going on Big Brother. Maybe she’ll be able to use her skills to slide by in Season 3’s competition.

Bob Harper – The Biggest Loser

Instagram: bobharper

Known for his positivity, Bob Harper might be the perfect Traitor, as he may not be the number one suspect.

Jeremy Collins – Survivor

Instagram: jeremy2collins

After winning Survivor: Cambodia, Jeremy Collins’ skills might be the perfect addition to the castle.

Tony Vlachos – Survivor

Instagram: tony_vlachos

Tony Vlachos may have won two seasons of Survivor, but can he handle the conditions of The Traitors US long enough to see some money?

Danielle Reyes – Big Brother

Instagram: danihenreyes

Runner-up of Season 3 of Big Brother, Danielle Reyes might be coming for blood on The Traitors US.

The Traitors US Season 3 has no release date as of this writing. However, the 21 cast members will join together at the Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands to partake in the competition, which will be hosted by Alan Cumming.

And while there can only be a small number of winners come the finale, some cast members might even find more than gold at the end, as Season 2’s Ekin-Su and Peter Weber are rumored to be dating after their time on the show.