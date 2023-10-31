Love Island Australia fans instantly slam “mean” islander Kirra Schofield

After getting her start on Married at First Sight, Kirra is not making a great impression in Love Island Australia Season 5.

The highly-anticipated Season 5 of Love Island Australia is finally here, and only one episode in, there is already some drama happening.

While most of the dynamic cast are reality TV newbies, this is not the first time islander Kirra Schofield has been on-screen.

In fact, she’s mostly known for appearing on Season 10 of Married at First Sight Australia, supporting her sister Bronte’s new marriage.

But now, she’s focusing more on her romance life and is pursuing a partner in Season 5 of Love Island Australia. Unfortunately, not only has she been striking out with the men in the series, but viewers are not a fan of her.

Do Love Island Australia Season 5 fans like Kirra?

Love Island Australia fans discussed the first episode of Season 5 on Reddit. The common consensus is that Kirra gave off the worst first impression.

For starters, in a challenge where the male islanders were asked to step forward if they found a woman attractive, no one stepped forward for Kirra.

Maybe it was this awkward moment that changed her mood, but viewers were pleased with her attitude in the episode.

One fan wrote, “Kira is giving the vibe of someone who expected to be fawned over and is shook that it’s not happening.”

Another viewer chimed in and wrote, “Kirra rubs me wrong. I can’t explain why. She seems to act like she would rather be somewhere else. She looks mean af for no reason.”

First impressions tend to have a lasting effect, but maybe Kirra will be able to change the minds of both the viewers and her fellow islanders.

To stay updated on Love Island Australia and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.