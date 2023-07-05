Are Ben and Ashley from Temptation Island Season 2 still together?

Are Temptation Island Season 2’s Ashley and Ben still seeing each other? Here are all of the details on where their relationship stands.

Ashley Howland and Ben Knobloch were one of the spotlighted couples from Season 2 of Temptation Island. But, that wasn’t exactly the plan.

She initially entered the competition with her boyfriend Casey. Yet, as the name suggests, it’s not called Temptation Island for nothing. As soon as Ashley entered the house, she decided to move on and see other people. That ended up being hopeful single Ben.

Ben and Ashley started seeing each other and ended up leaving the show together. So, where are they now? Are they still in a relationship? Here is everything we know about the couple.

Are Temptation Island’s Ashley and Ben still together?

Ashley and Ben are no longer together and haven’t been since right after Season 2.

In an interview with Bustle back in December 2019, Ashley said that his true colors were shown after the show wrapped.

She said, “It took like a 360. I’m not even kidding. We’re not together. And he is a completely different person.”

Ben had a completely different perspective on the breakup. He also did a tell-all interview in 2019 that paints Ashley as the problem in their relationship.

He said, “We remained in contact as acquaintances and anytime she needed help I was happy to lend a hand. Up until recently her and I were on good terms. I’m really looking forward to seeing what stories she boasts on social media in order to damage my reputation.”

Safe to say, the two have parted ways and will not consider getting back together.

