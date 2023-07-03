Temptation Island Season 5 cast: Meet the couples

Meet all of the entertaining couples from Season 5 of one of the spiciest reality TV shows, Temptation Island.

Temptation Island always centers around a group of couples trying to work through their differences, and Season 5 is no exception.

This season, there are four dynamic couples who are trying to see if their relationships can be salvaged – or if they should just call it quits. Here is a look into the official couples of Temptation Island Season 5.

Who are the Temptation Island Season 5 couples?

Leonila “Paris” Pedro and Nzubechukwu “Great” Ezihie

Coming from an Angolan background, Paris is looking to settle down with a partner as soon as possible. But, it doesn’t seem as though Great is on the same page.

Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal

This couple has a pretty large age gap between each other – 10 years, to be exact. Will this gap be the trait that brings Vanessa and Roberto together, or become their downfall? Fans already don’t seem to be rooting for them.

Marisela Figueroa and Christopher Wells

Marisela is on the fence about marriage, while Christopher is desperately waiting for them to make the commitment. Their different opinions might cause a ridge in their relationship. Or, Temptation Island might be just what they need to bring their relationship closer together.

Kaitlin Tufts and Hall Toledano

From the outside looking in, Kaitlin and Hall are a couple headed in the right direction. They are engaged and even bought a home together. Yet, Kaitlin is getting cold feet on settling down with him. Trying to prolong their marriage might not be the best way to address her concerns about their relationship. Viewers will soon see how it all unfolds.

