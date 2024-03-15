Where to watch Vanderpump Villa Season 1: US, UK & more

Lisa Vanderpump has created a brand new Vanderpump Rules spin-off show called Vanderpump Villa, set in the South of France. Here’s how and where you can catch the show.

Vanderpump Rules fans were delighted at the announcement of Vanderpump Villa, which would be a spin-off similar to its parent series – however, the twist is that it’s set at a French chateau.

Lisa Vanderpump will front the show with her ‘personally selected’ employees at an eye-popping vacation Villa in the South of France. The show will center on Lisa and her staff providing a curated luxury experience for their guests, while also going through some spicy interpersonal drama.

Fans described Hulu’s new reality show as ‘Vanderpump Rules meets Below Deck meeting Summer House.’ Here’s how you can stream the show and make sure you don’t miss out on the drama.

Where to stream Vanderpump Villa Season 1?

Vanderpump Villa Season 1 was announced to air on Monday, April 1, 2024. The show will premiere with three episodes on April 1 and then follow the regular weekly schedule.

The new reality spin-off will be available to stream on Hulu.

Where to stream Vanderpump Villa Season 1 anywhere?

For viewers present in locations where the show is geo-blocked – fear not! You will still be able to take part in the drama unfolding on the show. Although the streaming sites might block access from IP addresses from certain locations, you can watch the show by downloading ExpressVPN.

Here’s our easy guide to watching Vanderpump Villa Season 1 from anywhere in the world using the VPN.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location inside the US. Sign up for a free Hulu or Peacock (whichever site you wish to unblock) account. Tune in and enjoy the drama!

