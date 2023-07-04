Where to watch Too Hot To Handle Season 5: US, UK, Australia & more

Want to watch Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle? Here are all of the details on where the reality TV show is available to stream.

Too Hot To Handle is known for its entertaining seasons, full of drama and romance. And Season 5 is no different.

With a stellar cast of models, influencers, and more, Season 5 isn’t going to be one to miss.

Before it releases on July 14, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the new season.

Where is Too Hot To Handle Season 5 streaming?

Season 5, and all seasons of Too Hot To Handle, are available to watch on Netflix. As long as you have a subscription to the streaming service, you will be able to get caught up on each season.

Because it is a Netflix original series, it is only available to stream on the platform.

If you don’t have access to Netflix in your area, or if you have Netflix but the show isn’t available in your country, you should definitely consider a VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching Secret Too Hot To Handle:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Netflix.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other entertaining shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

As of July 2023, it has not been confirmed whether or not Too Hot To Handle is getting a sixth season.

To stay updated on all things reality TV, make sure to check our page here.