Where to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6: US, UK, Europe & more

Want to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? Here is everything you need to know about where you can enjoy Season 6.

If you’re looking for another reality TV show to become obsessed with, the search is over.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiered on June 4 and it is already gaining traction. One episode releases each week, every Sunday, and is always filled with non-stop entertainment.

The show spotlights couples who live in different countries, and who are trying to work through their differences, on their journey to possible engagement.

While an official amount of episodes for this season has not been announced, most of the previous seasons have been between 15-18 episodes long.

This being said: where can you watch the show? Here is everything you need to know about where to stream the new season.

Where to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently available to stream on TLC and Discovery+. Both platforms carry all of the previous seasons as well.

TLC is free with your television provider. But Discovery does charge for a subscription. The basic plan is $4.99 per month, and the ad-free subscription is $6.99

If you do not have access to either of these in your country, you need to consider using a VPN.

Specifically, Express VPN allows you to access Discovery+ so that you can enjoy 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and more!

Here are the steps to get started:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Discovery+.

3. Watch and enjoy!

To stay updated on all things 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.