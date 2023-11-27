What happened to South Brooklyn Foundry after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or closed?

Here’s an update on South Brooklyn Foundry in New York after Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares visit.

Gordon Ramsay has been visiting restaurants across New York and New Jersey while filming season 8 of Kitchen Nightmares.

Each time he goes to a new restaurant location, he pinpoints the biggest flaws in an attempt to turn things around.

For Season 8, Episode 8, Gordon took a trip to South Brooklyn Foundry in Bayridge, Brooklyn. Is the restaurant still up and running today?

Is South Brooklyn Foundry from Kitchen Nightmares still open?

Following Gordon’s visit to South Brooklyn Foundry, the restaurant is still functioning with its doors open today.

South Brooklyn Foundry has been around since 2017. After about six years of business, the business was starting to face some serious struggles.

The owners are Sam Dabbas and Kelly Agnes. The head chef at the establishment is Rey Martinez. This group seemed open and receptive to getting help from Gordon. This is probably a huge reason why they are still thriving now.

According to South Brooklyn Foundry’s official Instagram page, the restaurant hosts several different fun events for its clientele to participate in and enjoy.

A few examples include karaoke night, jazz music performances, drag branches, paint and sip activities, anniversary parties, and gingerbread house-making contests.

Along with its extensive menu of food items, this restaurant seems to stay busy and bustling with plenty of exciting things on the calendar all the time.

Fans of Kitchen Nightmares who are curious about dining at South Brooklyn Foundry have plenty of menu items to consider.

They offer dishes such as buffalo chicken wraps, fried buttermilk chicken sandwiches, and blackened salmon. As far as desserts go, you’ll be able to order chocolate brownies or a blueberry crumble with vanilla gelato. South Brooklyn Foundry also sells beer, wine, and cocktails.