Here’s the one place Gordon Ramsay refuses to eat

Gordon Ramsay spends an abundance of time here, but he refuses to order food. Can you guess where he feels so strongly about rejecting menus?

One thing Gordon Ramsay spends a huge chunk of time doing is traveling. He’s always flying from one destination to another for various reasons.

Starring in multiple cooking reality TV shows is a huge reason for all of Gordon’s many travels. Showing up to film episodes of Kitchen Nightmares means Gordon spends a lot of time on airplanes, since the restaurants are located in different spots around the United States.

Interestingly enough, there’s one place where you’ll never catch Gordon ordering a meal — even though it’s a place where he spends an abundance of time.

Gordon Ramsay refuses to eat in this one spot

When Gordon is offered food on an airplane, he refuses to eat it. According to Refinery 21 via Tasting Table, airplane food is something he’ll always go out of his way to avoid.

He explained his reasoning by saying, “There’s no f***ing way I eat on planes. I worked for airlines for ten years, so I know where this food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board.”

He went on to say that the smartest thing you can do is to fill up on food before boarding your flight. If you’re hungry on an airplane, there’s a chance you’ll be tempted to order food with no other alternative options.

From Gordon’s perspective, that’s a terrible idea! He suggests finding an Italian bar or restaurant inside your airport to order food before it’s time to take off.

Pixabay: ArtisticOperations Gordon Ramsay will never order food on an airplane.

More specifically, he said, “A nice selection of Italian meats, a little glass of red wine, some sliced apples or pears with some parmesan cheese…”

Gordon owns a restaurant inside the London Heathrow Airport called Plane Food. His goal in launching the restaurant was to offer quick meals to travelers so they wouldn’t feel pressured to order food during their flights.