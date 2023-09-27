What happened to Amy’s Baking Company after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or Closed?

Amy’s Baking Company is written in Kitchen Nightmare’s folklore, as one of the most shocking episodes Gordon Ramsay has ever put out for the show. So, did it stay open or close after his visit?

In the realm of culinary reality TV, Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares” stands as a titan, guiding failing eateries back from the brink.

However, not all restaurants receive the chef with open arms, with Amy’s Baking Company being a classic example. This Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant found itself in the limelight in 2013 during Season 6, Episode 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about the episode and the establishment’s fate after the cameras stopped rolling.

Kitchen Nightmares: Amy’s Baking Company – Open or Closed?

FOX Amy’s Baking Company found itself in the middle of a social media storm after the show. Before the show, the owners were unhappy with negative reviews.

Unfortunately, despite the publicity, Amy’s Baking Company closed its doors in September 2015.

The reasons behind its closure are multifaceted but can be traced back to the negative publicity generated from their appearance on the show and the continued social media fallout thereafter.

Reported issues with the landlord and a sale of the business ensued.

What happened to Amy’s Baking Company after Kitchen Nightmares

The episode featuring Amy’s restaurant highlighted the dysfunctional workings and delusional attitudes of the owners, Amy and Samy Bouzaglo.

The couple was seen pocketing tips meant for servers and serving frozen, pre-made desserts. One of their slogans was: “The customer is not always right,” which didn’t go down too well with the TV chef.

Ramsay’s endeavors to intervene and provide constructive criticism were met with vehement denial and aggressive resistance, especially from Amy. Uniquely, this was the only episode where Gordon Ramsay walked away, deeming the establishment beyond salvageable owing to the owners’ unwillingness to change.

The video below shows the craziest moments of Amy’s Baking Company, courtesy of Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube channel.

The episode birthed a social media firestorm, which saw the Bouzaglos embroiled in numerous online spats, further tarnishing their reputation.

Post-Kitchen Nightmares, the couple attempted to capitalize on their newfound notoriety by selling merchandise and hosting a grand re-opening event, but it was not enough to keep the business afloat.

How to watch Kitchen Nightmares: Amy’s Baking Company episode

The legacy of Amy’s Baking Company’s episode lives on as one of the most memorable in “Kitchen Nightmares” history. You can watch the whole thing on Amazon Prime Video, by searching for Season 6, Episode 16 of the US series.

You can watch the return to the restaurant below or on YouTube.

Ramsay often finds himself answering questions about the infamous eatery even today. With the announcement of the series’ return in 2023 after a decade-long hiatus, fans are bubbling with anticipation over what explosive restaurant revivals are to come.

The saga of Amy’s Baking Company serves as a tantalizing reminder of the dramatic transformations and fiery confrontations that await viewers in the upcoming season.

